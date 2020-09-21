Global  
 

Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning - Game Highlights

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:39s - Published
Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 09/28/2020

Tampa Bay Lightning star Steven Stamkos scores early in Game 3 return against Dallas Stars

Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos, making his first appearance since February, scores in the...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •FOX Sports


Corey Perry scores twice, Joe Pavelski sets record as Stars stay alive against Lightning

The Dallas Stars beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 in overtime in Game 5 as Joe Pavelski sets record...
USATODAY.com - Published

Madison Beer Performs National Anthem at Night 1 of Stanley Cup Finals (Video)

Madison Beer kicked off the first night of the Stanley Cup finals on Saturday night (September 19)!...
Just Jared Jr - Published


Kentucky_Col

Kentucky_Colonel RT @FJNewsReporter: Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup Finals with a 2-0 victory against Dallas Stars in game 6 3 seconds ago

metosh_III

steven RT @953WDAE: Tampa Bay Lightning Defeats Dallas Stars To Win The 2019-2020 Stanley Cup https://t.co/2OL3pCTBkV 8 seconds ago

JrSoulPtrl

Paul Paglia Lightning top Stars in Stanley Cup Final, first major title won since coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/lyK3TdHHyU 13 seconds ago

nolesfan2011

Steen Kirby RT @nytimes: The NHL bubble has a champion: The Tampa Bay Lightning won their second Stanley Cup, defeating the Dallas Stars four games to… 14 seconds ago

WillieGRamirez

WillieGRamirez RT @AP_Sports: BREAKING: The Tampa Bay Lightning have beaten the Dallas Stars to win the Stanley Cup, the first championship awarded by one… 16 seconds ago

Cornishdave1980

CornishDave RT @WFLA: ⚡ LORD STANLEY IS COMING HOME ⚡ The Tampa Bay Lightning are the 2020 STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS! Fans are celebrating the Bolts 2-0 sh… 23 seconds ago

DeaconoftheLord

jase Congratulations to the Tampa Bay Lightning on wining the Stanley Cup and also to the Dallas Stars for being the West Division Champions. 24 seconds ago

lynniehurley

lynnie hurley 🇺🇸 Lightning top Stars in Stanley Cup Final, first major title won since coronavirus outbreak #TampaBayFL https://t.co/xrcSiUPkrJ 24 seconds ago


Fans fill Thunder Alley ahead of Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final [Video]

Fans fill Thunder Alley ahead of Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final

Fans fill Thunder Alley ahead of Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:01Published
Counting down to Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final [Video]

Counting down to Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final

Counting down to Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:45Published
Tampa Bay Lightning confident going into Game 6 against Dallas Stars [Video]

Tampa Bay Lightning confident going into Game 6 against Dallas Stars

The Lightning believe playing the same way as Game 5 will be enough to finish this off and celebrate. Story: https://bit.ly/337AmRB

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:34Published