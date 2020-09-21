Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning - Game Highlights

Kentucky_Colonel RT @FJNewsReporter: Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup Finals with a 2-0 victory against Dallas Stars in game 6 3 seconds ago
steven RT @953WDAE: Tampa Bay Lightning Defeats Dallas Stars To Win The 2019-2020 Stanley Cup https://t.co/2OL3pCTBkV 8 seconds ago
Paul Paglia Lightning top Stars in Stanley Cup Final, first major title won since coronavirus outbreak
https://t.co/lyK3TdHHyU 13 seconds ago
Steen Kirby RT @nytimes: The NHL bubble has a champion: The Tampa Bay Lightning won their second Stanley Cup, defeating the Dallas Stars four games to… 14 seconds ago
WillieGRamirez RT @AP_Sports: BREAKING: The Tampa Bay Lightning have beaten the Dallas Stars to win the Stanley Cup, the first championship awarded by one… 16 seconds ago
CornishDave RT @WFLA: ⚡ LORD STANLEY IS COMING HOME ⚡ The Tampa Bay Lightning are the 2020 STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS! Fans are celebrating the Bolts 2-0 sh… 23 seconds ago
jase Congratulations to the Tampa Bay Lightning on wining the Stanley Cup and also to the Dallas Stars for being the West Division Champions. 24 seconds ago
lynnie hurley 🇺🇸 Lightning top Stars in Stanley Cup Final, first major title won since coronavirus outbreak #TampaBayFL
https://t.co/xrcSiUPkrJ 24 seconds ago
Fans fill Thunder Alley ahead of Game 6 of Stanley Cup FinalFans fill Thunder Alley ahead of Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final
Counting down to Game 6 of Stanley Cup FinalCounting down to Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final
Tampa Bay Lightning confident going into Game 6 against Dallas StarsThe Lightning believe playing the same way as Game 5 will be enough to finish this off and celebrate. Story: https://bit.ly/337AmRB