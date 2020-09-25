Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Proud Boys Use Trump's Words For Recruitment

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:31s - Published
The Proud Boys Use Trump's Words For Recruitment

The Proud Boys Use Trump's Words For Recruitment

The far-right Proud Boys group has launched a recruitment drive following President Donald Trump's comments during the first presidential debate.

President Trump was asked to condemn violence and white supremacy.

Business Insider reports that the president said "Proud Boys - stand back and stand by." Members of the group have clashed with anti-racism demonstrators in cities such as Portland.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump and Biden clash in chaotic first debate

 The first presidential debate left a majority of viewers feeling "annoyed," according to a new CBS News Battleground Tracker poll. CBSN political reporter..
CBS News

Fact-checking Trump and Biden in the first presidential debate

 In their first debate Tuesday night, President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden clashed over issues like mail-in voting and how to handle the..
CBS News

President Trump and Joe Biden clash in first presidential debate

 President Trump and Joe Biden faced off in Ohio during their first presidential debate. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns, CBS News Washington..
CBS News

'Downright shameful': Celebs call out Trump for sidestepping question on white supremacy

 Alyssa Milano, Chance the Rapper and more celebrities slam President Donald Trump, say he refused to condemn white supremacists during the debate.
USATODAY.com

Proud Boys Proud Boys Far-right and neo-fascist organization

Trump to far-right extremists: 'Stand back and stand by'

 President Donald Trump on Tuesday didn’t clearly condemn white supremacist groups and their role in violence in some American cities this summer, branding it..
WorldNews

Donald Trump's refusal to condemn white supremacy is immediately celebrated by the far-right Proud Boys

 US President Donald Trump has come under fire for refusing to outrightly condemn white supremacists during a heated presidential debate.
SBS

"Stand back and stand by": Trump doesn't condemn white supremacists

 After the debate, in the Proud Boys' Telegram channel, members boasted of Mr. Trump's reaction to "stand back and stand by."
CBS News

Trump tells Proud Boys: 'Stand back and stand by'

 President Donald Trump declined to clearly condemn white supremacist groups and their role in violence during Tuesday's first presidential debate, at one point..
USATODAY.com

Business Insider Business Insider Financial and business news website published by Insider Inc.

Et Tu, Brute? Mueller Claps Back At Criticism From Former Right-Hand-Man [Video]

Et Tu, Brute? Mueller Claps Back At Criticism From Former Right-Hand-Man

America waited with bated breath for two years to hear whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia in the 2020 election. The leader of the investigation was former special counsel Robert Mueller, who testified before Congress and has made few public statements since then. But according to Business Insider, Mueller on Tuesday issued a statement refuting claims made by his former right-hand-man, Andrew Weissman.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:43Published
COVID-19 Decimates Demand For Thanksgiving Air Travel [Video]

COVID-19 Decimates Demand For Thanksgiving Air Travel

John Minchillo/AP The Thanksgiving weekend is the most important time of the year for US airlines. However, bookings for November are down as much as 88% compared to this time last year, data from airline analysis firm OAG show. Airlines are hoping for a surge in last-minute bookings, keeping with trends during the pandemic, but the industry remains in a tailspin as travel demand fails to sufficiently recover. Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published
Scottie Pippen Partnering: American Express, Calm Meditation App [Video]

Scottie Pippen Partnering: American Express, Calm Meditation App

Day One Agency Scottie Pippen spoke to Business Insider about partnering with American Express and the Calm meditation app to narrate an audio history of basketball for the app. Pippen also discussed how he and the Chicago Bulls used mindfulness to excel as a team, and called the NBA bubble "pickup basketball" in an extended reflection on it. Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Global stocks rally as bargain-hunting sets in, but politics and the pandemic loom large

 Visitors look at a stock quotation board at Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo Reuters Banks and travel stocks boost European indices on Monday, but concern over the..
WorldNews

Portland, Oregon Portland, Oregon The most populous city in Oregon, US

Portland sheriff disputes Trump's claim he supports president

 "In tonight's presidential debate the President said the 'Portland Sheriff' supports him. As the Multnomah County Sheriff I have never supported Donald Trump and..
CBS News

Portland police seize shields, arrest 24 before march; one officer hospitalized

 At least 24 people were arrested when police broke up a planned march then declared an unlawful assembly when protesters reorganized.
USATODAY.com
Arrests as police clash with Portland protesters [Video]

Arrests as police clash with Portland protesters

Police clashed with anti-racism protesters and pushed back members of the press in downtown Portland, Oregon into early Sunday morning, making more than 20 arrests.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Proud Boys Celebrate Trump’s ‘Stand Back and Stand By’ Comments During Debate

Proud Boys Celebrate Trump’s ‘Stand Back and Stand By’ Comments During Debate Members of the Proud Boys, a neofascist SPLC-designated hate group, celebrated after President Trump...
The Wrap - Published

Trump Challenged To Condemn White Supremacists And Militias, Instead Says ‘Proud Boys Stand Back and Stand By’

When former Vice President Joe Biden and moderator Chris Wallace challenged President Donald Trump to...
Mediaite - Published

‘The Most Despicable Answer in Presidential Debate History’: Trump Comments About White Supremacists and Proud Boys Sparks Confusion, Outrage on Twitter

‘The Most Despicable Answer in Presidential Debate History’: Trump Comments About White Supremacists and Proud Boys Sparks Confusion, Outrage on Twitter President Donald Trump told far-right neo-fascist group the Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by"...
Mediaite - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

'Stand Back' and 'Stand By': New Definitions Shared By Merriam-Webster [Video]

'Stand Back' and 'Stand By': New Definitions Shared By Merriam-Webster

The Merriam-Webster dictionary clarified the meanings of “stand back” and “stand by,” after President Donald Trump used the terms to address the Proud Boys. Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:55Published
Police arrest antifa during Proud Boys protest in Portland [Video]

Police arrest antifa during Proud Boys protest in Portland

A coalition of pro-Trump and right-wing activists including the Proud Boys rallied in Portland Saturday afternoon against Antifa.A state of emergency had been declared by Oregon Governor Kate Brown..

Credit: Zenger News     Duration: 01:32Published
Oregon Gov. 'incredibly worried' about Proud Boys rally [Video]

Oregon Gov. 'incredibly worried' about Proud Boys rally

Oregon Governor Kate Brown on Friday declared a state of emergency in Portland over the weekend due to risks of violence as thousands of members of what she called "white supremacist groups" such as..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:29Published