Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump declares: 'I won the debate big'

Video Credit: GeoBeats Affiliate - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Trump declares: 'I won the debate big'
Trump declares: 'I won the debate big'

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

President Donald Trump, during debate, declares, 'I brought back Big Ten football'

While addressing debate topic of economy, President Donald Trump brought up the return of Big Ten...
USATODAY.com - Published

Trump Goes After Chris Wallace Following Debate; Don Jr. Takes Shot at Fox News Moderator on Fox News

Trump Goes After Chris Wallace Following Debate; Don Jr. Takes Shot at Fox News Moderator on Fox News President *Donald Trump* reacted to his first big debate against *Joe Biden* Tuesday night sharing a...
Mediaite - Published

President Trump holds rally in Minnesota after first presidential debate

President Trump on Wednesday held a rally in Duluth, Minnesota. One day after the first presidential...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Daily Caller



Tweets about this