Trump arrives at Walter Reed after positive test

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:05s - Published
President has been taken to Walter Reed Medical Center after testing positive for COVID-19.


Trump To Stay At Walter Reed Hospital Following Positive Coronavirus Test

The White House press secretary said the president "will be working from the presidential offices at...
NPR - Published Also reported by •CBS News


The long list of people in line to take over as President if anything happens to Donald Trump

On Friday afternoon, the White House announced that Trump would head to Walter Reed Medical Center...
Business Insider - Published

Trump rushed to hospital with 'fever' after testing positive for Covid-19

Trump rushed to hospital with 'fever' after testing positive for Covid-19 White House officials say the US President will move to a special suite at Walter Reed National...
Daily Record - Published Also reported by •Business Insider



Trump departs WH for Walter Reed for observation [Video]

Trump departs WH for Walter Reed for observation

U.S. President Donald Trump departed the White House on Friday after being diagnosed with the coronavirus for monitoring at Walter Reed Medical Center as a precautionary measure, Press Secretary..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:42Published
Trump Hospitalized For COVID-19 [Video]

Trump Hospitalized For COVID-19

A feverish, fatigued, and coughing US President Donald Trump will be admitted to Maryland's Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday. The president announced that he and first lady Melania tested positive..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:35Published
GOP 'full steam ahead' on Barrett after Trump test [Video]

GOP 'full steam ahead' on Barrett after Trump test

Republicans Friday said they would push forward with Senate Judiciary Committee hearings on Trump's Supreme Court replacement, even after Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and went into isolation...

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:31Published