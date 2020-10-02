Trump arrives at Walter Reed after positive test
President has been taken to Walter Reed Medical Center after testing positive for COVID-19.
Trump departs WH for Walter Reed for observationU.S. President Donald Trump departed the White House on Friday after being diagnosed with the coronavirus for monitoring at Walter Reed Medical Center as a precautionary measure, Press Secretary..
Trump Hospitalized For COVID-19A feverish, fatigued, and coughing US President Donald Trump will be admitted to Maryland's Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday. The president announced that he and first lady Melania tested positive..
GOP 'full steam ahead' on Barrett after Trump testRepublicans Friday said they would push forward with Senate Judiciary Committee hearings on Trump's Supreme Court replacement, even after Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and went into isolation...