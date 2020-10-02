Global  
 

Trump departs WH for Walter Reed for observation

Video Credit: Reuters Studio
U.S. President Donald Trump departed the White House on Friday after being diagnosed with the coronavirus for monitoring at Walter Reed Medical Center as a precautionary measure, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said.


Trump and Sen. Mike Lee's positive COVID-19 tests spark worries over Amy Coney Barrett confirmation, but GOP moving forward anyway

 Democrats say Supreme Court hearings are "premature" after GOP Sen. Mike Lee tested positive for COVID-19 following a meeting with Amy Coney Barrett.
Twitter warns it will suspend users who publicly hope for Trump’s death

President Trump reportedly has COVID-19, and while some are wishing for his speedy recovery, others have..
How the White House is handling Trump's coronavirus diagnosis

 As President Trump heads to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after being diagnosed with the coronavirus, the nation is seeking crucial information..
Trump appears in video, thanks well-wishers [Video]

U.S. President Donald Trump reappeared after a brief but rare social media blackout, thanking supporters for their well-wishes, just before departing for Walter Reed Medical Center for observation Friday after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Press secretary: "White House operations" decided it was safe for Trump to go to New Jersey fundraiser

 White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany took questions outside on Friday amid the news the president and first lady had COVID-19. She told CBS News' Paula..
Trump's COVID-19 results disclosed within one hour -WH [Video]

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Friday that President Donald Trump got his positive COVID-19 test result on Thursday night and "within an hour, we put out that information to the American people."

Covid 19 coronavirus: President Trump's doctor releases statement

 US President Donald Trump's personal doctor has released a statement after the 74-year-old and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19.In a..
GOP 'full steam ahead' on Barrett after Trump test [Video]

Republicans Friday said they would push forward with Senate Judiciary Committee hearings on Trump's Supreme Court replacement, even after Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and went into isolation. Gavino Garay has more.

Trump Infected: What Do We Know and Don’t We Know

 The president has tested positive for the coronavirus and is isolated at the White House for the time being. Aides said he has “mild symptoms” but much..
U.S. recovery shifts into lower gear amid pandemic [Video]

U.S. recovery shifts into lower gear amid pandemic

The U.S. added 661,000 jobs in September, below economists estimates and less than half the number of jobs gained the month before. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Trump gets experimental drug cocktail for COVID-19

 The White House announced Mr. Trump received a dose of Regeneron's antibody cocktail before he was transported to Walter Reed Medical Center.
Trump arrives at Walter Reed, releases video [Video]

President Donald Trump has arrived at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and released a video saying that he thinks he's “doing very well.”

At recommendation of his physician, President Trump has been moved to Walter Reed hospital [Video]

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the president "remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day."

President Trump Taken To Walter Reed National Military Medical Center For Further Medical Evaluation After Contracting COVID-19 [Video]

