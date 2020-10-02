Trump departs WH for Walter Reed for observation

U.S. President Donald Trump reappeared after a brief but rare social media blackout, thanking supporters for their well-wishes, just before departing for Walter Reed Medical Center for observation Friday after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Friday that President Donald Trump got his positive COVID-19 test result on Thursday night and "within an hour, we put out that information to the American people."
Republicans Friday said they would push forward with Senate Judiciary Committee hearings on Trump's Supreme Court replacement, even after Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and went into isolation. Gavino Garay has more.