President Trump At Risk For More Severe Coronavirus Symptoms

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:33s
A local doctor says his age and weight add to the risk factors, KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.


One chart shows how Trump's age, obesity, and other health factors increase his risk of a severe coronavirus infection

Trump's age, weight, and sedentary lifestyle could put him at increased risk of developing more...
Business Insider


Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski on president's coronavirus diagnosis

President Trump and the first lady are showing mild symptoms after testing positive for coronavirus....
CBS News

Explained: Donald Trump's coronavirus symptoms, including a cough, mild fever, and lethargy

President Trump is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms of the coronavirus, including a cough and...
Business Insider


craigadams05

Craig David Adams RT @KayBurley: “The President is in the highest risk category.” Cardiologist Dr Assem Malhotra says Donald Trump’s health and lifestyle ma… 2 minutes ago

FOX47News

FOX 47 News President @realDonaldTrump who recently tested positive for the coronavirus is more at risk for developing COVID-19… https://t.co/dN03r7qXWn 15 minutes ago

Budisimanjunta

Budi RT @jamaicastar: US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania have tested positive for COVID-19, he tweeted early Friday. Trump is 74 y… 2 hours ago

006tmr006

Özgül AKDENİZ RT @Reuters: President Trump's gender, age and weight are factors that make him more vulnerable to developing severe COVID-19, and give him… 2 hours ago

risk_mary

Mary L. Risk RT @SethAbramson: MORE/ "They feared what [a further decline] might mean, both for the president's health and his political optics....[Trum… 2 hours ago

more_bytes

Never too much info RT @myhlee: Secret Service agents expressed their anger and frustration to colleagues and friends Friday, saying that the president’s actio… 3 hours ago

DarkZeratul

Walter White© RT @MarketWatch: President Trump is at higher risk of more severe illness from COVID-19 given his age and his health. What do these risk fa… 3 hours ago

CaronaUpdates

Corona Virus Updates RT @Reuters: President Trump, who tested positive for the coronavirus, is more vulnerable to developing severe COVID-19 because of his age,… 3 hours ago


Team Coverage: President Trump In Hospital With Coronavirus [Video]

Team Coverage: President Trump In Hospital With Coronavirus

The White House says he has mild symptoms and will be at Walter Reed Medical Center for a few days.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 09:42
President Trump Hospitalized Out Of 'An Abundance Of Caution' After Contracting COVID-19 [Video]

President Trump Hospitalized Out Of 'An Abundance Of Caution' After Contracting COVID-19

President Trump Hospitalized Out Of 'An Abundance Of Caution' After Contracting COVID-19

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 04:50
Contact Tracing Underway For Fundraiser President Trump Attended Before Testing Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

Contact Tracing Underway For Fundraiser President Trump Attended Before Testing Positive For COVID-19

There's now contact tracing underway in New Jersey, where President Donald Trump held a fundraiser just hours before testing positive for COVID-19; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:45