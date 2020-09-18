Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Surprise Medical bills

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
Surprise Medical bills

Surprise Medical bills

Two local lawmakers will re-introduce their bill to eliminate "surprise" medical bills.

It would force medical companies and insurance companies to hash out the bill, without making you responsible for it.

Year.

State officials are pushing for legislation to end surprise medical bills in tennessee.

Senator bo watson and representative robin smith reintroduced it.

It's designed to remove patients from billing disputes between medical providers and insurance companies.

Senator watson says too many patients have been hit with costly medical bills when they're vulnerable.

It's just not fair to the patient.

So what the bill seeks to do is remove the patient from the conversation and let the negotiation be between the physician provider and the insurance company.

And they need to work out what the payment needs to be, not the patient.

Watson and smith will officially reintroduce the bill in january.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Aurora mother says someone stole her identity, resulting in medical bills, suspended license [Video]

Aurora mother says someone stole her identity, resulting in medical bills, suspended license

An Aurora woman said somebody stole her identity after getting into a crash, which resulted in her receiving a medical bill for $35,000 and a suspended driver's license.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:50Published
Watch: TMC MP‘s ‘promoting quackery’ jibe, Harsh Vardhan says he’s ‘pained’ [Video]

Watch: TMC MP‘s ‘promoting quackery’ jibe, Harsh Vardhan says he’s ‘pained’

While taking part in the discussion over the Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill in the Rajya Sabha, All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Shantanu Sen accused the Central Government of..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:36Published
Homoeopathy Council Bill is govt's attempt to weaken federalism: DMK MP [Video]

Homoeopathy Council Bill is govt's attempt to weaken federalism: DMK MP

While addressing in the Rajya Sabha during 5th day of Monsoon Session, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP in Rajya Sabha, Tiruchi Siva spoke on Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill and Indian..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:57Published