Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Highlights of Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party conference speech

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 03:05s - Published
Highlights of Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party conference speech

Highlights of Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party conference speech

Boris Johnson used his Conservative Party conference speech to comment on allmajor issues facing the UK, saying the Government was working “night and dayto repel this virus”.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

PM leaves Downing St for Tory conference [Video]

PM leaves Downing St for Tory conference

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street ahead of his speech at the Conservative Party Conference. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:47Published
Johnson urges MPs to 'back the rule of six' [Video]

Johnson urges MPs to 'back the rule of six'

Boris Johnson has urged MPs to back "rule of six" measures aimed at curbingthe spread of coronavirus ahead of a Commons vote. The Prime Minister'sofficial spokesman said the ban on more than six people mixing was a "sensibleand helpful" measure.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published
Boris Johnson: Tough times lie ahead for the job market [Video]

Boris Johnson: Tough times lie ahead for the job market

Boris Johnson speaks to reporters in central London during a visit to OctopusEnergy. He says "tough times" lie ahead for the jobs market and was alsounable to say how many contacts of positive coronavirus cases had been missedas a result of the recent testing fiasco.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published
PM 'unable to give figures' on people missed in PHE glitch [Video]

PM 'unable to give figures' on people missed in PHE glitch

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has admitted he does not know how many Covid cases have been missed due to a glitch in Public Health England's system. Asked how almost 16,000 cases between 25 September and 2 October had managed to go unreported, he explained, "some of the data had got truncated, and it was lost". Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:51Published

Conservative Party (UK) Conservative Party (UK) Centre-right political party in the United Kingdom

Rishi Sunak speaks of ‘difficult trade-offs’ due to Covid crisis [Video]

Rishi Sunak speaks of ‘difficult trade-offs’ due to Covid crisis

Chancellor Rishi Sunak uses his speech at the Conservative Party virtualconference to stress he cannot protect every job, admitting “the pain ofknowing it only grows with each passing day”. Mr Sunak committed himself to “asingle priority” as Chancellor to “create, support and extend opportunity toas many people as I can”. “We will not let talent wither, or waste, we willhelp all who want it find new opportunity and develop new skills,” he said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published
Home Secretary announces ‘biggest overhaul of asylum system in decades’ [Video]

Home Secretary announces ‘biggest overhaul of asylum system in decades’

In a speech at the Conservative Party conference, Home Secretary Priti Patelcommitted to delivering “the biggest overhaul of our asylum system indecades”. She told those tuning into the online conference: “A fair asylumsystem should provide safe haven to those fleeing persecution, oppression ortyranny."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published
Priti Patel promises to overhaul ‘broken’ asylum system [Video]

Priti Patel promises to overhaul ‘broken’ asylum system

Home Secretary Priti Patel has promised the biggest overhaul of the UK’s “fundamentally broken” asylum system in “decades”. Speaking at the Conservative Party conference, she insisted she would take “every necessary step” to deliver change. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:00Published
Protest hooliganism and thuggery is indefensible, says Patel [Video]

Protest hooliganism and thuggery is indefensible, says Patel

Home Secretary Priti Patel says the “hooliganism and thuggery” witnessed in recent protests are “indefensible”, as she hailed the UK’s police. Speaking at the Conservative Party conference, Ms Patel added the government and Prime Minister Boris Johnson “had the backs” of the officers across the country. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Everything Boris Johnson said in today's Conservative conference speech

Everything Boris Johnson said in today's Conservative conference speech Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke at today's Conservative Party Virtual Conference, here is his...
Hull Daily Mail - Published

Boris Johnson will pledge £160m for offshore wind power

The PM will tell the Conservative Party conference he plans to "build back greener" and create jobs.
Upworthy - Published

Conservative conference: Worried party want to see the 'Old Boris'

Boris Johnson is being urged to set a clearer vision for the future at the virtual Tory conference,...
BBC News - Published


Tweets about this

dermotdonnelly8

dermot donnelly @Deiscirt @PadraigMcL name 1? here are 4 from the tories https://t.co/wgZSXJw7oQ https://t.co/ovrETrnHcP… https://t.co/b2B19alv6d 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Johnson doesn't want no-deal Brexit but can live with it [Video]

Johnson doesn't want no-deal Brexit but can live with it

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday (October 4) he did not particularly wish for the Brexit transition period to end without a new trade deal being in place, but that Britain could live..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:55Published
Boris Johnson: It will be bumpy until Christmas and beyond [Video]

Boris Johnson: It will be bumpy until Christmas and beyond

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it is “going to continue to be bumpy throughto Christmas, it may even be bumpy beyond”. He told the BBC’s Andrew MarrShow: “I appreciate the fatigue that..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:17Published
Dominic Raab tells Tory conference he feared the PM could have died from Covid-19 [Video]

Dominic Raab tells Tory conference he feared the PM could have died from Covid-19

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab tells the virtual Conservative Party conferencehe feared Boris Johnson could have died after he was admitted to intensivecare with Covid-19. Mr Raab stood in for the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published