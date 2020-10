President Donald Trump says he has learned a lot about the coronavirus as a result of his diagnosis, but his message to the country continues to be the virus isn't bad.

President Trump Back At White House, Again Compares Coronavirus To Flu

He immediately ignited a new controversy by declaring that, despite his illness, the nation should...

A tweet about Herman Cain‘s coronavirus timeline is going viral after Donald Trump‘s return to...

President Trump returned to the White House Monday and will continue to be treated for COVID-19....