White House Chief Of Staff Mark Meadows Broke COVID-19 Rules
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows supposedly broke COVID-19 restriction in May 2020, during the height of the pandemic.
Meadows reportedly hosted 70-plus people for his daughter's wedding in Atlanta.
The wedding broke the states COVID-19 rules.
According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, pictures from the event show guests without masks, breaking social distancing rules.
Rep.
Jim Jordan of Ohio was also reportedly at the event.