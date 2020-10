Jackson police investigate 98th homicide of 2020

Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 02:00s - Published 12 hours ago

SHOOTING LED TO A CAR CRASHWHICHKILLED ONE PERSON AND PUTANOTHER IN THE HOSPITAL.

VOJACKSON POLICE ARE INVESTIGATINGASHOOTING THAT TOOK PLACE INNORTHJACKSON JUST BEFORE 6 AM.NEIGHBORS HEARD MULTIPLE GUNSHOTS.01:31- I WAS DUCKING BECAUSETHEY WAS SO CLOSE ALMOST THOUGHTTHEY WAS RIGHT IN MYFRONT YARD 01:36VOJACKSON P-D SAYS TWO PEOPLE WERESHOTMULTIPLE TIMES INSIDE OF AVEHICLE.34 YEAR OLD JAMES JOHNSON WASKILLED,AND 22 YEAR OLD CLIFFORDJENNINGS IS INSTABLE CONDITION AT A NEARBYHOSPITAL.NEIGHBORS WHO WOKE UP TOGUNSHOTSEXPLAINED WHAT THEY SAW ANDHEAR00:03 NEIGHBORS SAY THE SHOOTINGHAPPENED SOMEWHERE INTHIS AREA YOU CAN SEE WHERE THECAR CAME THROUGH THISOPEN FIELD KNOCKED DOWN THE SIGNUNTIL IT CRASHED INTO A TREEACROSS THE STREET 00:12 THERE'SSTILL EVIDENCE OF CAR PARTS ANDFRESH TIRE MARKS IN THE GRASSTHAT SHOTHE PATH THE VEHICLE MAY HAVETOOK.01:41- IT HAD ME PANICKING I GOTINA PANIC CUZ I STARTED TO LOOKOUTSIDE TO MAKE SURE YOU KNOW ITWASN'T DIRECTLY IN FRONT OF MYHOUSE 01:48VOA NEIGHBOR TELLS ME THISSHOOTING ISNTABNORMAL FOR THE AREA.

HEBELIEVES MORE POLICE PRESENCE ISNEEDED.02:20 - AT THAT TIME OF NIGHTIT'SNOTHING GOING ON IT'S NO POLICEAROUND IT'S REALLY VACANT02:2402:08- I THINK WE NEED MOREPOLICEON THE FORCE YOU KNOW 02:10 VOTODAY'S HOMICIDE MAKES 98REPORTED BYJACKSON P-D.THE DEATH TOLL CONTINUES TO RISEASWE SEE THE DEADLIEST YEAR IN THEHISTORY OFTHE CAPITOL CITY.

EVERY NEIGHBOR I SPOKE WITH ONAND OFFCAMERA CONTINUED TO STRESS THENEED FOR MORE POLICE TO PATROLHIGH CRIME AREAS INJACKSON.SCOTT... CECIL WHAT MEASURES ARE J-P-DTAKING INORDER TO INCREASE THEIR POLICEPRESENCE IN THE CITY AND STOPTHE RISE IN HOMICIDES ?

JACKSON POLICE WILL BEGIN IT'S60TH RECRUITCADET CLASS THAT STARTED TODAYAT 1 PMAT THE JACKSON POLICE TRAININGACADEMY.SCOTT BACK TO YOU THANK YOU CECIL.ANOTHER SHOOTING IN VICKSBURGLEFT ONETEENAGER H