Barrett on RBG: 'No one will ever take her place'

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in during Monday's opening confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee and she told senators she was humbled to be considered to fill the seat left by the late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Monday refused to speak to reporters after he was asked to keep his mask on, as the risk of COVID-19 hung over Monday's opening of Amy Coney Barrett's U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings.
During Monday's opening of Amy Coney Barrett's U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings, Republican Senator Ben Sasse delivered what he called an "eighth-grade" lesson on the difference between civics and politics.
[NFA] Republican Senator Lindsey Graham kicked off the Senate Judiciary Committee's Supreme Court confirmation hearing with his party looking to push through the approval of President Trump's nominee, conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett, to replace the late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just weeks before the November 3rd presidential election. Lisa Bernhard has more.
Supporters and opponents of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett demonstrated outside the U.S. top court as the Senate Judiciary Committee began Barrett's four-day confirmation hearing.
Judge Amy Coney Barrett's stance on healthcare and not her faith should be under scrutiny at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden told reporters on Monday.