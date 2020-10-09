Barrett on RBG: 'No one will ever take her place'

Global  
 

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in during Monday's opening confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee and she told senators she was humbled to be considered to fill the seat left by the late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.


