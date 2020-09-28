Andy Burnham against Tier 3 proposal in Manchester

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has said he will resist the region moving into Tier 3 restrictions without a financial package that includes an 80% furlough. The Labour mayor told a press conference that the "majority of leaders in Greater Manchester feel that...it would be preferable for a national circuit break option rather than this regional approach". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham says that accepting Chancellor RishiSunak’s latest financial support package would be to “surrender” people tohardship in the run up to Christmas. Speaking at a press conference withpolitical leaders from Liverpool, Sheffield and Tyneside on Saturday, MrBurnham said the measures risked “severe redundancies” and business closures.He added: “To accept the Chancellor’s package as outlined yesterday would beto surrender our residents to hardship in the run up to Christmas and ourbusinesses to potential failure or collapse. “We are not prepared to do that.“It will level down the north of England and widen the north-south divide.”
The Labour Leader Keir Starmer holds an online summit with local Labourleaders from across the UK to discuss the fight against coronavirus. GreaterManchester’s mayor Andy Burnham described the situation with local lockdownsas being at a ‘tipping point’, saying the current national track and tracesystem does not work, and needs to be localised.
Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, has confirmed students attending Manchester Metropolitan University will be offered a financial package as many face being locked in their accommodation due to coronavirus outbreaks.
Professor Stephen Powis has confirmed three NHS Nightingale hospitals have been placed on standby to take Covid patients.
Professor Stephen Powis has confirmed three NHS Nightingale hospitals have been placed on standby to take Covid patients.

The hospitals in Manchester, Sunderland and Harrogate will mobilise within the next few weeks, as infections continue to rise in the regions.