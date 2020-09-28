Global  
 

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Andy Burnham against Tier 3 proposal in Manchester

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham says a national circuit-breaker lockdownwould be a “better and fairer way” of tackling the pandemic.

Mr Burnham isagainst tier three restrictions being imposed on Manchester's communities,unless there is a substantial financial package on offer.


'We oppose the Tier 3 proposal' says Andy Burnham [Video]

'We oppose the Tier 3 proposal' says Andy Burnham

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has said he will resist the region moving into Tier 3 restrictions without a financial package that includes an 80% furlough. The Labour mayor told a press conference that the "majority of leaders in Greater Manchester feel that...it would be preferable for a national circuit break option rather than this regional approach". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:02Published
Northern leaders call for more cash to cope with looming lockdowns [Video]

Northern leaders call for more cash to cope with looming lockdowns

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham says that accepting Chancellor RishiSunak’s latest financial support package would be to “surrender” people tohardship in the run up to Christmas. Speaking at a press conference withpolitical leaders from Liverpool, Sheffield and Tyneside on Saturday, MrBurnham said the measures risked “severe redundancies” and business closures.He added: “To accept the Chancellor’s package as outlined yesterday would beto surrender our residents to hardship in the run up to Christmas and ourbusinesses to potential failure or collapse. “We are not prepared to do that.“It will level down the north of England and widen the north-south divide.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:29Published
Local lockdowns at 'tipping point' says mayor of Greater Manchester [Video]

Local lockdowns at 'tipping point' says mayor of Greater Manchester

The Labour Leader Keir Starmer holds an online summit with local Labourleaders from across the UK to discuss the fight against coronavirus. GreaterManchester’s mayor Andy Burnham described the situation with local lockdownsas being at a ‘tipping point’, saying the current national track and tracesystem does not work, and needs to be localised.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:14Published
Burnham confirms MMU students will be offered a financial pa [Video]

Burnham confirms MMU students will be offered a financial pa

Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, has confirmed students attending Manchester Metropolitan University will be offered a financial package as many face being locked in their accommodation due to coronavirus outbreaks. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:07Published

Dr Richard Freeman tribunal: 'I've never doped a rider'

 At his tribunal in Manchester, former British Cycling and Team Sky doctor Dr Richard Freeman says he "never doped a rider".
BBC News
Nightingale hospitals placed on standby as Covid cases rise [Video]

Nightingale hospitals placed on standby as Covid cases rise

Professor Stephen Powis has confirmed three NHS Nightingale hospitals have been placed on standby to take Covid patients. The hospitals in Manchester, Sunderland and Harrogate will mobilise within the next few weeks, as infections continue to rise in the regions. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:06Published

Covid: Manchester pub closures 'won't stop infection rate rising'

 A group of MPs opposes potential plans to impose pub closures and travel restrictions in Manchester.
BBC News

Pochettino being considered by both Manchester clubs - Sunday's gossip

 Former Tottenham boss targeted by both Manchester giants, West Ham eye Brentford forward, Liverpool could sign Butland, plus more.
BBC News

