Watch: Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti at all-party meet in J&K

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah convened a meeting at his residence on Thursday for chalking out the future course of action on the 'Gupkar Declaration' with regard to the special status of Jammu and Kashmir which was revoked by the Centre last year.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, who was released from detention after 14 months on Tuesday, also attended the meeting.

Earlier on Wednesday, Farooq and Omar visited Mufti’s residence post her release.

The National Conference leaders went to check on the PDP chief who was released after 14 months.

Farooq had invited Mehbooba Mufti for an all-party meeting during his visit.

