Trump, Biden Enter Home Stretch Of Campaigning
President Trump made campaign stops in Georgia and Florida on Friday, hitting Fort Myers, Florida, Ocala, Florida and Macon, Georgia for two rallies and an official White House event that might as well have been a rally.
"You have to thank Trump" posters in Hebrew suddenly started appearing on minibuses in Tel Aviv this week, as Republican ads brought the race for the White House onto the streets of Israel. Democrats..
Political campaigns will kick into high gear after Labor Day weekend in the final stretch toward Election Day on Nov. 3. Those weeks will bring a jump in media spending, especially in swing states that..