Trump, Biden Enter Home Stretch Of Campaigning

President Trump made campaign stops in Georgia and Florida on Friday, hitting Fort Myers, Florida, Ocala, Florida and Macon, Georgia for two rallies and an official White House event that might as well have been a rally.


Biden And Trump Speak To Voters As Election Day Looms

President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are in the home stretch of the 2020 presidential...
NPR - Published

Jamaicans in Florida Energized by Harris on 2020 Ticket

President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are entering the final stretch of the campaign in a fierce...
Newsmax - Published

Trump, Biden funnel ad dollars into key battlegrounds in final stretch

Local television markets in the battleground states of Florida, Arizona, and Pennsylvania have become...
FOXNews.com - Published


This is the U.S. campaign, on Israeli streets [Video]

This is the U.S. campaign, on Israeli streets

"You have to thank Trump" posters in Hebrew suddenly started appearing on minibuses in Tel Aviv this week, as Republican ads brought the race for the White House onto the streets of Israel. Democrats..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:07Published
Project Home: Suburbs Take Center Stage In This Year’s Presidential Election [Video]

Project Home: Suburbs Take Center Stage In This Year’s Presidential Election

The suburbs have become a huge point of contention ahead of the 2020 presidential election with President Donald Trump blasting a fair housing rule that Joe Biden supports. Susie Steimle reports...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 04:55Published
Political Campaigns Vie for ‘Big Screen’ Access: Xandr’s Steve Truxal [Video]

Political Campaigns Vie for ‘Big Screen’ Access: Xandr’s Steve Truxal

Political campaigns will kick into high gear after Labor Day weekend in the final stretch toward Election Day on Nov. 3. Those weeks will bring a jump in media spending, especially in swing states that..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 06:23Published