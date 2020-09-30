Global  
 

Biden attacks Trump in N. Carolina over COVID-19

During a speech in Durham, North Carolina, on Sunday, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden criticized President Donald Trump for saying over the weekend that the United States had "turned the corner" in the coronavirus pandemic, noting that the rate of new cases across the country has risen to the highest level in months.


