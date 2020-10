PG&E reporting power outages are going more smoothly compared to last year Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 00:49s - Published 1 day ago PG&E reporting power outages are going more smoothly compared to last year While the year of COVID-19 may have been difficult so far with all of the unknowns Pacific Gas and Electric is reporting power outages are going more smoothly compared to last year. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend HAVE BEEN DIFFICULT SO FARWITH ALL OF THE UNKNOWNS -PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC ISREPORTING POWER OUTAGES AREGOING MORE SMOOTHLYCOMPARED TO LAST YEAR.WHEN PG&E INTENTIONALLY CUTPOWER TO NORTHERNCALIFORNIA LAST FALL, FEW OF ITSEMERGENCY MANAGERS HADLEARNED THE FUNDAMENTALS OFMANAGING AN EMERGENCY INTHEIR HOME STATE.IN 20-19 THE COMPANY PLANNED TO"DE-ENERGIZE" ITSAGING ELECTRIC GRID SO DOWNEDPOWER LINES COULDN'T SPARK ABLAZE.YET ONLY A HANDFUL OF THEHUNDREDS OF PEOPLE WHOHANDLED THE BLACKOUTS WERETRAINED IN THE DISASTERRESPONSE PLAYBOOK USED INCALIFORNIA.THE OCTOBER 20-19 OUTAGESBROUGHT CHAOS.BY CONTRAST, THREE POWERSHUTOFFS THIS FALL HAVE BEENSMOOTHER AFTER MOST OF THEEMERGENCY MANAGERSCOMPLETED THE TRAINING.





