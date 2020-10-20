Rays take on Dodgers in Game 2 of World Series

Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts slug homers in Dodgers' 8-3 rout over Rays in Game 1 of the World Series.

Clayton Kershaw dominates for six innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 to win game one of the World Series.

Well, Cody Bellinger clearly learned his lesson ... The Dodgers star balled out of his mind, again, in Game 1 of the World Series Tuesday ... but instead of..

Dodgers Stadium opened its parking lot and hosted fans for a drive-in World Series watch party between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays.

Consider Kershaw's Game 1 start to be one of his stronger playoff starts

David Price opted out of the season, but the consummate teammate who came up with Rays will be...

