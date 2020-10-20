Global  
 

Rays take on Dodgers in Game 2 of World Series

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:53s - Published
Rays take on Dodgers in Game 2 of World Series
Rays take on Dodgers in Game 2 of World Series

Dodgers Stadium hosted a drive-in watch party for Game 1 of the World Series.

 Dodgers Stadium opened its parking lot and hosted fans for a drive-in World Series watch party between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays.
USATODAY.com

Cody Bellinger Switches HR Celebration After Shoulder Injury, Foot Taps!

 Well, Cody Bellinger clearly learned his lesson ... The Dodgers star balled out of his mind, again, in Game 1 of the World Series Tuesday ... but instead of..
TMZ.com

Kershaw shines as Dodgers beat Rays in game one of World Series

 Clayton Kershaw dominates for six innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 to win game one of the World Series.
BBC News

Everything goes right for Dodgers in rout over Rays in Game 1 of World Series

 Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts slug homers in Dodgers' 8-3 rout over Rays in Game 1 of the World Series.
USATODAY.com

Rays vs Dodgers live stream: How to watch World Series 2020 Game 2 online

Everything you need to get a Rays vs Dodgers live stream and watch the World Series
Upworthy - Published

Presence of David Price will be felt at World Series, even without Dodgers pitcher present

David Price opted out of the season, but the consummate teammate who came up with Rays will be...
USATODAY.com - Published

Dodgers vs. Rays: Clayton Kershaw's World Series Game 1 start was one of the best in his playoff career

Consider Kershaw's Game 1 start to be one of his stronger playoff starts
CBS Sports - Published


FOX48tv

FOX48 & CenLANow.com Wednesday Night on FOX. The World Series continues with Game 2. Catch the Rays, as they take on Mookie Betts and th… https://t.co/R0VZl5FHQg 32 minutes ago

MYFOX8TV

WWCP FOX 8 Tonight on Fox 8, The World Series continues with Game 2. Catch the Rays, as they take on Mookie Betts and the Dodg… https://t.co/sLwNnoQmlF 46 minutes ago

RaininCNotes

cory Books offering good +money on Dodgers RL. ML is low for Dodgers giving me thoughts they think rays have some what a… https://t.co/Vy76e5QmJI 1 hour ago

WFXGFOX54

WFXG FOX 54 TONIGHT on FOX. The World Series continues with Game 2. Catch the Rays, as they take on Mookie Betts and the Dodger… https://t.co/BYBghemfjD 1 hour ago

Fox43Knox

FOX43 WTNZ TONIGHT on FOX. The World Series continues with Game 2. Catch the Rays, as they take on Mookie Betts and the Dodger… https://t.co/loKeYNMMI8 1 hour ago

TSN_Edge

TSN EDGE The Dodgers (-130) can take a 2-0 lead over the Rays (+125) with a win in Game 2 of the #WorldSeries tonight. After… https://t.co/33JQWDtSZU 1 hour ago

KWKTFOX44

KWKT FOX 44 The World Series continues TONIGHT with Game 2. Catch the Rays, as they take on Mookie Betts and the Dodgers on Fox… https://t.co/JAIi8Ia4MI 1 hour ago

FOX29Buffalo

FOX29 Buffalo The World Series continues tonight with Game 2. Catch the Rays, as they take on Mookie Betts and the Dodgers. Prega… https://t.co/fzJhCMCK9f 1 hour ago


Nick Swisher on Dodgers' Game 1 win over Rays & thoughts on Mookie Betts & Kershaw | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF [Video]

Nick Swisher on Dodgers' Game 1 win over Rays & thoughts on Mookie Betts & Kershaw | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Nick Swisher joins Emmanuel Acho and Marcellus Wiley to discuss the Los Angeles Dodgers game 1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series. Plus, hear what Swisher has to say about Mookie Betts and..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:14Published
Dodgers Stadium hosted a drive-in watch party for Game 1 of the World Series. [Video]

Dodgers Stadium hosted a drive-in watch party for Game 1 of the World Series.

Dodgers Stadium opened its parking lot and hosted fans for a drive-in World Series watch party between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays.

Credit: USA Today Sports (International)     Duration: 01:16Published
Colin Cowherd: Mookie Betts is the catalyst for the LA Dodgers | THE HERD [Video]

Colin Cowherd: Mookie Betts is the catalyst for the LA Dodgers | THE HERD

The Los Angeles Dodgers took Game 1 of the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, and Colin Cowherd thinks Mookie Betts was a big part of that victory. Hear him break down why Mookie may be the best..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:29Published