Scotus Vote 10222020

SCOTUS Vote 10.15.2020The senate judiciary committee will vote today on whether or not -- judge Amy Coney Barrett's supreme court nomination -- will be sent on to the full court.
SCOTUS Nominee vote pushes aheadDespite three senators testing positive for the coronavirus they are still pushing to confirm Presidents Trumps Supreme Court nominee.
NJ Sen. Bob Menendez Says SCOTUS Vote Should WaitAfter ripping President Trump on the Senate floor regarding alleged $750 tax bills in 2016 and 2017, Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) said the American people are absolutely concerned about the president's..