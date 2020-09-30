Scotus Vote 10222020



Related videos from verified sources SCOTUS Vote 10.15.2020



The senate judiciary committee will vote today on whether or not -- judge Amy Coney Barrett's supreme court nomination -- will be sent on to the full court. Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY Published 1 week ago SCOTUS Nominee vote pushes ahead



Despite three senators testing positive for the coronavirus they are still pushing to confirm Presidents Trumps Supreme Court nominee. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:35 Published 2 weeks ago NJ Sen. Bob Menendez Says SCOTUS Vote Should Wait



After ripping President Trump on the Senate floor regarding alleged $750 tax bills in 2016 and 2017, Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) said the American people are absolutely concerned about the president's.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 02:41 Published 3 weeks ago