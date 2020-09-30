Global  
 

Scotus Vote 10222020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
SCOTUS Vote to advance today.

SCOTUS Vote 10.15.2020 [Video]

SCOTUS Vote 10.15.2020

The senate judiciary committee will vote today on whether or not -- judge Amy Coney Barrett's supreme court nomination -- will be sent on to the full court.

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
SCOTUS Nominee vote pushes ahead [Video]

SCOTUS Nominee vote pushes ahead

Despite three senators testing positive for the coronavirus they are still pushing to confirm Presidents Trumps Supreme Court nominee.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida
NJ Sen. Bob Menendez Says SCOTUS Vote Should Wait [Video]

NJ Sen. Bob Menendez Says SCOTUS Vote Should Wait

After ripping President Trump on the Senate floor regarding alleged $750 tax bills in 2016 and 2017, Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) said the American people are absolutely concerned about the president's..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.