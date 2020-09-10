Global  
 

Chief EU Negotiator Bariner leaves London after talks

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Chief EU Negotiator Bariner leaves London after talks

Chief EU Negotiator Bariner leaves London after talks

Chief EU Negotiator Michel Barnier has left London after today's Brexit negotiations with Sir David Frost.

Report by Odonovanc.

Barnier greeted by 'Trump' as he arrives for Brexit talks [Video]

Barnier greeted by 'Trump' as he arrives for Brexit talks

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier was greeted by a Donald Trump impersonator as he arrived for Brexit trade talks with his UK counterpart Lord Frost in London this afternoon.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:21Published
Michel Barnier arrives in London for 'intensive' Brexit talks [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives in London for 'intensive' Brexit talks

Michel Barnier arrives in London at St Pancras International ahead of talksover a trade deal with the UK.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:33Published
Michel Barnier arrives in London for Brexit talks [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives in London for Brexit talks

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier told reporters that it was "very important" to be back negotiating a trade deal and "every day counts" as he arrived in London for talks with his UK counterpart Lord Frost.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:08Published

European shares fall for third consecutive day

 European shares fell for a third straight session on Wednesday, as losses in healthcare and construction stocks countered a lift from encouraging earnings from..
WorldNews

Agriculture Secretary Eustice outlines government fisheries [Video]

Agriculture Secretary Eustice outlines government fisheries

Secretary of State for Agriculture George Eustice has said the government's stance on fishing waters will be negotiated with the EU as a whole rather than individual members.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:56Published
Brexit: 69 days until Britain is scheduled to leave the EU [Video]

Brexit: 69 days until Britain is scheduled to leave the EU

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published
Belarus opposition movement wins Sakharov Prize for human rights [Video]

Belarus opposition movement wins Sakharov Prize for human rights

The award comes as EU sanctions Belarusian officials amid protests and refuses to recognise Alexander Lukashenko as the leader.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:13Published

Michel Barnier arrives in London [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives in London

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier arrived in London on Thursday evening, ahead of talks with Sir David Frost on post-Brexit trade between the UK and European Union on Friday.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:12Published
EU's Barnier and UK's Frost take Brexit frustrations onto Twitter [Video]

EU's Barnier and UK's Frost take Brexit frustrations onto Twitter

Michel Barnier and his British counterpart David Frost took their Brexit frustrations onto Twitter with a very public argument about food imports.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 04:22Published

App aims to help unblock global air travel

 A nonprofit foundation is testing a smartphone app it hopes could make it easier for international airline travelers to securely show compliance with COVID-19..
USATODAY.com

Agriculture Secretary Eustice announces new sewage testing [Video]

Agriculture Secretary Eustice announces new sewage testing

Secretary of State for Agriculture George Eustice has announced a new water testing scheme where waste water from treatment plants will be tested for Covid-19.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:11Published
Barclay responds to Rashford's volunteering [Video]

Barclay responds to Rashford's volunteering

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Stephen Barclay responds to Marcus Rashford's continued campaign for free school meals. He states the best way to feed children is to protect parents' jobs.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:13Published
Scope of support not 'wide enough' says Shadow Chancellor [Video]

Scope of support not 'wide enough' says Shadow Chancellor

Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds says the latest update to the jobs scheme to protect workers losing income due to restrictions is still not "wide enough" as some workers will be excluded.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:29Published

EU summit: Leaders agree to extend Brexit talks, defying London deadline

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said he was willing to "intensify" negotiations, but said that the...
Deutsche Welle - Published

European shares fall for third consecutive day

European shares fall for third consecutive day European shares fell for a third straight session on Wednesday, as losses in healthcare and...
WorldNews - Published


Michel Barnier arrives in London for fresh post-Brexit trade deal talks [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives in London for fresh post-Brexit trade deal talks

The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier arrives by Eurostar at St PancrasInternational station, London, for informal talks with the UK Government, asefforts continue to strike a post-Brexit trade..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published
Michel Barnier departs London amid Brexit deadlock [Video]

Michel Barnier departs London amid Brexit deadlock

The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier has departed London amid a deadlock in Brexit talks, after Brussels demanded the UK abandon plans to override key elements of the Withdrawal Agreement.

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:53Published
Michel Barnier departs London’s EU liaison office [Video]

Michel Barnier departs London’s EU liaison office

The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier was greeted by reporters as he departed the European Parliament's Liaison Office in London on Thursday. Mr Barnier is in the UK capital

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:43Published