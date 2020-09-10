Chief EU Negotiator Bariner leaves London after talks

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier was greeted by a Donald Trump impersonator as he arrived for Brexit trade talks with his UK counterpart Lord Frost in London this afternoon. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier told reporters that it was "very important" to be back negotiating a trade deal and "every day counts" as he arrived in London for talks with his UK counterpart Lord Frost.
Secretary of State for Agriculture George Eustice has said the government's stance on fishing waters will be negotiated with the EU as a whole rather than individual members.


Secretary of State for Agriculture George Eustice has announced a new water testing scheme where waste water from treatment plants will be tested for Covid-19.

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Stephen Barclay responds to Marcus Rashford's continued campaign for free school meals. He states the best way to feed children is to protect parents' jobs.

Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds says the latest update to the jobs scheme to protect workers losing income due to restrictions is still not "wide enough" as some workers will be excluded.
The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier has departed London amid a deadlock in Brexit talks, after Brussels demanded the UK abandon plans to override key elements of the Withdrawal Agreement.
