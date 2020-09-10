Chief EU Negotiator Bariner leaves London after talks Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:46s - Published 4 minutes ago Chief EU Negotiator Bariner leaves London after talks Chief EU Negotiator Michel Barnier has left London after today's Brexit negotiations with Sir David Frost. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources EU summit: Leaders agree to extend Brexit talks, defying London deadline EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said he was willing to "intensify" negotiations, but said that the...

Deutsche Welle - Published 1 week ago



European shares fall for third consecutive day European shares fell for a third straight session on Wednesday, as losses in healthcare and...

WorldNews - Published 2 days ago







Tweets about this