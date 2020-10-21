Michel Barnier leaves ongoing Brexit talks in London

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has attended ongoing trade talks with the UK government in Westminster this morning. Mr Barnier said the trade negotiations were 'working progress' when asked how they were going. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The EU's Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier is to continue post-Brexit trade talks with Lord David Frost in London.
The UK left the EU on January 31st but has continued to follow EU rules throughout the transition period while a trade agreement is agreed. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has said a decision by EU chiefnegotiator Michel Barnier to stay on in London this week to continue talks ona post-Brexit trade deal is a “very good sign”. The talks had been expected toswitch to Brussels but it is reported that Mr Barnier is to remain in the UKuntil Wednesday – in part because of the high coronavirus infection rates inthe Belgian capital. Mr Lewis told BBC1’s The Andrew Marr Show: “The fact thatMichel Barnier has outlined in the last week or so that they are going to comeback and do these intensive negotiations, he recognises the EU do need tomove, and that he is staying through to next week, is totally a very goodsign. “We have got to make sure that it is a deal that works not just for ourpartners in Europe – we want to have a very good relationship with themobviously – but one that works for the United Kingdom. “I think there is agood chance that we can get a deal but I think it is for the EU to understandthat it is for them to move as well.”
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:36Published
Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye says poor decisions on quarantine and Brexit has meant Paris' Charles de Gaulle has "surged ahead" of Heathrow as Europe's busiest airport for the first time. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan meets firefighters during a visit to Old Kent Roadfire station in Southwark, London, where he reviewed some of the training, newtech and apparatus being used by the brigade. The mayor called for nationalguidance from the Government on building safety, almost a year on from theGrenfell Tower Inquiry's first report.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:03Published
Heathrow has been overtaken by Charles de Gaulle in Paris as Europe’s busiestairport, with the west London hub reporting rising losses. Heathrow wasEurope’s busiest airport before the coronavirus pandemic.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published
The European Council president Charles Michel is setting out a strategy to get Europe to coordinate its efforts in the battle against the pandemic, however, the second wave is forcing many countries to lockdown. View on euronews
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:42Published
Kim Kardashian West has caused a storm on social media by posting pictures of her ‘humble’ 40th birthday party on Twitter.
Guests were jetted to a private island and pictured without masks, it also appears nobody at the party practised social distancing.
The reality star said guests quarantined and undertook two weeks of health screens before travelling.
Kardashian West said the event left her "humbly reminded of how privileged my life is”.
But TV personality Piers Morgan was not happy, slamming the grotesque display of faux-gratitude branding Kardashian West a ‘tone-deaf imbecile’.
Report by Shoulderg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn