Michel Barnier leaves ongoing Brexit talks in London

Video Credit: ODN
Michel Barnier has left today's ongoing talks with the UK government on a post-Brexit trade deal.

The EU's chief negotiator said the discussions were an "ongoing process".

Report by Etemadil.

Michel Barnier attends trade talks in London [Video]

Michel Barnier attends trade talks in London

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has attended ongoing trade talks with the UK government in Westminster this morning. Mr Barnier said the trade negotiations were 'working progress' when asked how they were going.

Michel Barnier arrives at post-Brexit talks in London [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives at post-Brexit talks in London

The EU's Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier is to continue post-Brexit trade talks with Lord David Frost in London. The UK left the EU on January 31st but has continued to follow EU rules throughout the transition period while a trade agreement is agreed.

Brexit: Barnier staying is a good sign, says Northern Ireland Secretary [Video]

Brexit: Barnier staying is a good sign, says Northern Ireland Secretary

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has said a decision by EU chiefnegotiator Michel Barnier to stay on in London this week to continue talks ona post-Brexit trade deal is a "very good sign". The talks had been expected toswitch to Brussels but it is reported that Mr Barnier is to remain in the UKuntil Wednesday – in part because of the high coronavirus infection rates inthe Belgian capital. Mr Lewis told BBC1's The Andrew Marr Show: "The fact thatMichel Barnier has outlined in the last week or so that they are going to comeback and do these intensive negotiations, he recognises the EU do need tomove, and that he is staying through to next week, is totally a very goodsign. "We have got to make sure that it is a deal that works not just for ourpartners in Europe – we want to have a very good relationship with themobviously – but one that works for the United Kingdom. "I think there is agood chance that we can get a deal but I think it is for the EU to understandthat it is for them to move as well."

Brexit: Michel Barnier to remain in UK for further trade talks

 The EU's chief negotiator was due to return to Brussels later, but further talks are now planned.
BBC News

Brexit briefing: 64 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 64 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Brexit talks continue between Michel Barnier and Lord Frost

Post-Brexit trade talks between the UK and European Union will continue in London on Friday as Michel...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Brexit: UK to restart trade talks with EU after threatening to quit

London is ready to return to the negotiating table for "intensified" talks, after the EU's Michel...
Deutsche Welle - Published

Brexit Talks Extended to Oct. 28 as UK Indicates Optimism

The latest trade talks between Britain and the European Union have been extended into the middle of...
Chief EU Negotiator Bariner leaves London after talks [Video]

Chief EU Negotiator Bariner leaves London after talks

Chief EU Negotiator Michel Barnier has left London after today's Brexit negotiations with Sir David Frost.

Barnier greeted by 'Trump' as he arrives for Brexit talks [Video]

Barnier greeted by 'Trump' as he arrives for Brexit talks

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier was greeted by a Donald Trump impersonator as he arrived for Brexit trade talks with his UK counterpart Lord Frost in London this afternoon.

Michel Barnier arrives in London for 'intensive' Brexit talks [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives in London for 'intensive' Brexit talks

Michel Barnier arrives in London at St Pancras International ahead of talksover a trade deal with the UK.

