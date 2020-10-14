Michel Barnier arrives at post-Brexit talks in London

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has said a decision by EU chiefnegotiator Michel Barnier to stay on in London this week to continue talks ona post-Brexit trade deal is a “very good sign”. The talks had been expected toswitch to Brussels but it is reported that Mr Barnier is to remain in the UKuntil Wednesday – in part because of the high coronavirus infection rates inthe Belgian capital. Mr Lewis told BBC1’s The Andrew Marr Show: “The fact thatMichel Barnier has outlined in the last week or so that they are going to comeback and do these intensive negotiations, he recognises the EU do need tomove, and that he is staying through to next week, is totally a very goodsign. “We have got to make sure that it is a deal that works not just for ourpartners in Europe – we want to have a very good relationship with themobviously – but one that works for the United Kingdom. “I think there is agood chance that we can get a deal but I think it is for the EU to understandthat it is for them to move as well.”
Chief EU Negotiator Michel Barnier has left London after today's Brexit negotiations with Sir David Frost.
The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier was greeted by a Donald Trump impersonator as he arrived for Brexit trade talks with his UK counterpart Lord Frost in London this afternoon.
The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier told reporters that it was "very important" to be back negotiating a trade deal and "every day counts" as he arrived in London for talks with his UK counterpart Lord Frost.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel says both sides need to compromise on Brexit.Her comments come as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to set out whethertrade talks with the European Union should continue after his deadline forreaching an agreement passed without a deal in place. Lord Frost, BorisJohnson’s Europe sherpa, said the UK was “disappointed” by the outcome of aEuropean Union summit in which the bloc signalled it was willing to continuetrade negotiations but called on Britain to make the next move.
Baroness Doreen Lawrence says it was "interesting and important" to hear from black, Asian and ethnic minorities about the impact the Covid pandemic has had on them.
A Labour report has found the virus "thrived" among these communities because of structural race discrimination.
Business Minsiter Nadhim Zahawi has said seven areas across England are to receive millions of pounds worth of funding to invest in their local economies throughout the Covid pandemic.
The announcement comes as Conservative MPs called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to set out a clear 'roadmap' to ending lockdown restrictions in the North.
Facebook has entered the field of cloud-based gaming service and on October 26 introduced cloud games to its existing Facebook Gaming application. The tech giant's cloud gaming services differs from those offered by competitors Amazon or Google, which both offer standalone cloud gaming services for a fee, The Verge reported. "We are doing free-to-play games, we're doing games that are latency-tolerant, at least to start," said Jason Rubin, Facebook's vice president of play. "We're not promising 4K, 60fps, so you pay us $6.99 per month. We're not trying to get you to buy a piece of hardware, like a controller." According to Rubin, the reason Facebook is exploring the cloud is because it opens up the types of games it can offer. The company started out in games more than a decade ago with Flash-based hits like FarmVille before moving to HTML5 for its Instant Games platform, but both of those technologies are relatively limited to smaller, simpler experiences. Facebook's approach to cloud gaming is quite different philosophically from competitors like Google Stadia or Amazon's Luna. The company isn't hyping up its technology or trying to secure big exclusive games. Instead, it feels like more of an extension of what Facebook already offers: quick, easy-to-pick-up titles that can fill up some idle moments in your day, The Verge reported. Similarly, while the focus right now is on free-to-play games, he said, "There may come a day when it makes sense for us to offer a premium game." But the company wanted to start out by making it as easy as possible to play these games. Free is usually pretty easy.