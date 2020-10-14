Global  
 

Michel Barnier arrives at post-Brexit talks in London

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Michel Barnier arrives at post-Brexit talks in London

Michel Barnier arrives at post-Brexit talks in London

The EU's Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier is to continue post-Brexit trade talks with Lord David Frost in London.

The UK left the EU on January 31st but has continued to follow EU rules throughout the transition period while a trade agreement is agreed.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


Brexit: Barnier staying is a good sign, says Northern Ireland Secretary [Video]

Brexit: Barnier staying is a good sign, says Northern Ireland Secretary

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has said a decision by EU chiefnegotiator Michel Barnier to stay on in London this week to continue talks ona post-Brexit trade deal is a “very good sign”. The talks had been expected toswitch to Brussels but it is reported that Mr Barnier is to remain in the UKuntil Wednesday – in part because of the high coronavirus infection rates inthe Belgian capital. Mr Lewis told BBC1’s The Andrew Marr Show: “The fact thatMichel Barnier has outlined in the last week or so that they are going to comeback and do these intensive negotiations, he recognises the EU do need tomove, and that he is staying through to next week, is totally a very goodsign. “We have got to make sure that it is a deal that works not just for ourpartners in Europe – we want to have a very good relationship with themobviously – but one that works for the United Kingdom. “I think there is agood chance that we can get a deal but I think it is for the EU to understandthat it is for them to move as well.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:36Published

Brexit: Michel Barnier to remain in UK for further trade talks

 The EU's chief negotiator was due to return to Brussels later, but further talks are now planned.
BBC News
Chief EU Negotiator Bariner leaves London after talks [Video]

Chief EU Negotiator Bariner leaves London after talks

Chief EU Negotiator Michel Barnier has left London after today's Brexit negotiations with Sir David Frost. Report by Odonovanc.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:46Published
Barnier greeted by 'Trump' as he arrives for Brexit talks [Video]

Barnier greeted by 'Trump' as he arrives for Brexit talks

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier was greeted by a Donald Trump impersonator as he arrived for Brexit trade talks with his UK counterpart Lord Frost in London this afternoon. Report by Blairm.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:21Published

Michel Barnier arrives in London for Brexit talks [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives in London for Brexit talks

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier told reporters that it was "very important" to be back negotiating a trade deal and "every day counts" as he arrived in London for talks with his UK counterpart Lord Frost. Report by Blairm.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:08Published

Brexit negotiators to talk after Gove leaves door ‘ajar’ for trade discussions

 Brexit negotiators Lord Frost and Michel Barnier are expected to speak on Monday after Michael Gove said the door was “ajar” for trade talks to resume. The..
WorldNews
German Chancellor Angela Merkel says both sides need to compromise on Brexit [Video]

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says both sides need to compromise on Brexit

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says both sides need to compromise on Brexit.Her comments come as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to set out whethertrade talks with the European Union should continue after his deadline forreaching an agreement passed without a deal in place. Lord Frost, BorisJohnson’s Europe sherpa, said the UK was “disappointed” by the outcome of aEuropean Union summit in which the bloc signalled it was willing to continuetrade negotiations but called on Britain to make the next move.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published

Brexit briefing: 65 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 65 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Brexit news – live: Boris Johnson hopes Merkel can ‘unlock’ deal, as No 10 denies ...

 Boris Johnson’s government hopes German chancellor Angela Merkel can “unlock” French president Emmanuel Macron on fishing rights – as reports suggest..
WorldNews
Brexit briefing: 66 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 66 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

On This Day: 27 October 1952

 Mario Lanza musical "Because You're Mine" premiered in London with A-list attendees. (Oct. 27)
 
USATODAY.com

Why Transport for London's finances are far from healthy

 The prime minister and London's mayor have clashed over TfL's finances. What is the bigger picture?
BBC News

Allan Isichei: Man convicted of killing ex Wasps rugby player

 Allan Isichei was fatally stabbed while walking home from a pub in west London.
BBC News

Dublin streets quiet on second day of Ireland's new virus lockdown [Video]

Dublin streets quiet on second day of Ireland's new virus lockdown

On Thursday, Ireland became the first EU nation to return to lockdown.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Lawrence: BAME voice important to understand Covid impact [Video]

Lawrence: BAME voice important to understand Covid impact

Baroness Doreen Lawrence says it was "interesting and important" to hear from black, Asian and ethnic minorities about the impact the Covid pandemic has had on them. A Labour report has found the virus "thrived" among these communities because of structural race discrimination. Report by Alibhaiz.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:34Published
Towns to receive Covid £3.6bn funding boost, Zahawi says [Video]

Towns to receive Covid £3.6bn funding boost, Zahawi says

Business Minsiter Nadhim Zahawi has said seven areas across England are to receive millions of pounds worth of funding to invest in their local economies throughout the Covid pandemic. The announcement comes as Conservative MPs called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to set out a clear 'roadmap' to ending lockdown restrictions in the North. Report by Chinnianl.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:14Published
Facebook enters cloud gaming with different services than competitors [Video]

Facebook enters cloud gaming with different services than competitors

Facebook has entered the field of cloud-based gaming service and on October 26 introduced cloud games to its existing Facebook Gaming application. The tech giant's cloud gaming services differs from those offered by competitors Amazon or Google, which both offer standalone cloud gaming services for a fee, The Verge reported. "We are doing free-to-play games, we're doing games that are latency-tolerant, at least to start," said Jason Rubin, Facebook's vice president of play. "We're not promising 4K, 60fps, so you pay us $6.99 per month. We're not trying to get you to buy a piece of hardware, like a controller." According to Rubin, the reason Facebook is exploring the cloud is because it opens up the types of games it can offer. The company started out in games more than a decade ago with Flash-based hits like FarmVille before moving to HTML5 for its Instant Games platform, but both of those technologies are relatively limited to smaller, simpler experiences. Facebook's approach to cloud gaming is quite different philosophically from competitors like Google Stadia or Amazon's Luna. The company isn't hyping up its technology or trying to secure big exclusive games. Instead, it feels like more of an extension of what Facebook already offers: quick, easy-to-pick-up titles that can fill up some idle moments in your day, The Verge reported. Similarly, while the focus right now is on free-to-play games, he said, "There may come a day when it makes sense for us to offer a premium game." But the company wanted to start out by making it as easy as possible to play these games. Free is usually pretty easy.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published

Brexit talks continue between Michel Barnier and Lord Frost

Post-Brexit trade talks between the UK and European Union will continue in London on Friday as Michel...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Brexit: UK to restart trade talks with EU after threatening to quit

London is ready to return to the negotiating table for "intensified" talks, after the EU's Michel...
Deutsche Welle - Published

Brexit Talks Extended to Oct. 28 as UK Indicates Optimism

The latest trade talks between Britain and the European Union have been extended into the middle of...
Newsmax - Published


Michel Barnier arrives in London for 'intensive' Brexit talks [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives in London for 'intensive' Brexit talks

Michel Barnier arrives in London at St Pancras International ahead of talksover a trade deal with the UK.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published
Michael Gove leaves door ‘ajar’ for post-Brexit trade talks with EU [Video]

Michael Gove leaves door ‘ajar’ for post-Brexit trade talks with EU

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has insisted that the door is “ajar” forpost-Brexit trade talks to continue with the EU after Downing Street declarednegotiations as “over”. Mr Gove accused..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published
EU summit to say Brexit talks progress not enough [Video]

EU summit to say Brexit talks progress not enough

This week's summit of EU leaders is expected to conclude with a warning that Brexit talks haven't progressed enough to make a deal possible. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:53Published