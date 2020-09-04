Germany to go into circuit-break lockdown
Germany to go into circuit-break lockdown
Germany will impose an emergency month-long lockdown that includes the closure of restaurants, gyms and theaters to reverse a spike in coronavirus cases that risks overwhelming hospitals, Chancellor
Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.
Olivia Chan reports.
Angela Merkel’s executive power-grab Germany’s Social Democrats have remained quiet for months as their coalition partner, Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats, have tackled this pandemic. But it..
