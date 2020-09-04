Global  
 

Germany to go into circuit-break lockdown





Germany will impose an emergency month-long lockdown that includes the closure of restaurants, gyms and theaters to reverse a spike in coronavirus cases that risks overwhelming hospitals, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

Olivia Chan reports.


Coronavirus: Germany and France to decide on new lockdowns

 While Germany is planning a "lockdown light", France is deciding new measures too.
Real Madrid snatch draw with Monchengladbach

 Real Madrid score two late goals to snatch a dramatic Champions League draw against Borussia Monchengladbach in Germany.
Schenck Process: How the hidden champion improves our everyday lives

 The German technology company Schenck Process focuses on precision and operational excellence and works tirelessly in the background to ensure that industries..
Air pollution linked to 15 percent of coronavirus deaths: study

 Long-term exposure to air pollution may be linked to 15 percent of Covid-19 deaths globally, according to research published Tuesday that highlights the health..




The German Chancellor will push for the strict new measures in a meeting with regional leaders on Wednesday, Bild newspaper reportedView on euronews

Brexit news – live: Boris Johnson hopes Merkel can ‘unlock’ deal, as No 10 denies ...

 Boris Johnson’s government hopes German chancellor Angela Merkel can “unlock” French president Emmanuel Macron on fishing rights – as reports suggest..
Merkel's party postpones December 4 congress to choose new leader

 BERLIN: The executive committee of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) has decided to postpone the party congress planned for Dec. 4 to..
Angela Merkel’s executive power-grab

 Germany’s Social Democrats have remained quiet for months as their coalition partner, Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats, have tackled this pandemic. But it..
Coronavirus: Germany and France to decide on new lockdowns

While Germany is planning a "lockdown light", France is deciding new measures too.
Losing streak for stocks continues as lockdowns loom in France and Germany

France and Germany are reportedly set to announce measures close to a full second lockdown in the...
Merkel mulls national lockdown

Germany, widely praised for keeping its infection rate well below other major powers in the initial...
