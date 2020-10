Warm temperatures bring October to a close

Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 01:34s - Published 3 minutes ago

Halloween weekend brings the treat of beautiful weather and a full, blue Hunter's moon

THOSE LEVELS INTO LATE NEXTWEEK.

OVERNIGHT LOWS WILL FALLINTO THE MID-50S FOR THEWEEKEND AND ACTUALLY CLIMB AFEW MORE DEGREES AS WE GOTHROUGH NEXT WEEK.

A WEAKSYSTEM WILL COME ONSHORE TOOUR WEST AND BRING SOME GUSTYWIND TO SOUTHERN ARIZONA ONSUNDAY.

SOME WINDY CONDITIONSWILL CARRY INTO MONDAY ANDRETURN BY THE END OF NEXT WEEKAS ANOTHER SYSTEM APPROACHESTHE AREA.

WE'RE STILL NOTSEEING ANY RAIN IN THEFORECAST FOR SOUTHEASTERNARIZONA.

THERE WILL BE ASLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS TOTHE NORTH OF OUR AREA ON