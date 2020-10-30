What do the new lockdown rules mean for me?

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has said the delay in imposing a second national lockdown in England will have a "very, very real" human cost and cause restrictions to drag on for longer. Boris Johnson announced the new restrictions will be imposed from Thursday after rejecting earlier calls from Government scientists for a short, sharp shutdown last month. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced month-long lockdown for England till December 2, 2020. Pubs and restaurants will shut unless serving takeaway food, while all leisure and entertainment venues and non-essential shops will close. Schools will, however, remain open during the month-long lockdown. People will only be allowed to leave home for 'specific reasons'. The ramped-up response comes as Britain surpasses one million cases. Britain recorded nearly 22,000 new infections on Saturday alone. Data showed that the Covid-related deaths in Britain rose by 326 to 46,555.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:11Published
Prime Minister of Britain, Boris Johnson announced month-lock down England back into a national lockdown for one month till December 02. People will only be allowed to leave home for "specific reasons". Official figures showed that another 21,915 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19 on October 31, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,011,660. The coronavirus-related deaths in Britain rose by 326 to 46,555, the data showed. To bring life back to normal, countries, such as Britain, China, Russia and the United States and India are racing against time to develop coronavirus vaccines.