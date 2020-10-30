Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What do the new lockdown rules mean for me?

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 06:07s - Published
What do the new lockdown rules mean for me?

What do the new lockdown rules mean for me?

Boris Johnson has ordered the country to stay at home in a bid to reverse thespread of coronavirus.

A new national lockdown across England means peoplemust stay at home unless for specific reasons.

The new national lockdown willrun from November 5 until December 2.

The lockdown will then be eased on aregional basis according to the latest coronavirus case data at that time.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Starmer: Delay in lockdown will have ‘very real’ human cost [Video]

Starmer: Delay in lockdown will have ‘very real’ human cost

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has said the delay in imposing a second national lockdown in England will have a "very, very real" human cost and cause restrictions to drag on for longer. Boris Johnson announced the new restrictions will be imposed from Thursday after rejecting earlier calls from Government scientists for a short, sharp shutdown last month. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:55Published
Covid-19: British PM Boris Johnson announces lockdown for England till Dec 2 [Video]

Covid-19: British PM Boris Johnson announces lockdown for England till Dec 2

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced month-long lockdown for England till December 2, 2020. Pubs and restaurants will shut unless serving takeaway food, while all leisure and entertainment venues and non-essential shops will close. Schools will, however, remain open during the month-long lockdown. People will only be allowed to leave home for 'specific reasons'. The ramped-up response comes as Britain surpasses one million cases. Britain recorded nearly 22,000 new infections on Saturday alone. Data showed that the Covid-related deaths in Britain rose by 326 to 46,555.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:11Published
COVID-19: PM Boris Johnson announces lockdown across England till Dec 2 [Video]

COVID-19: PM Boris Johnson announces lockdown across England till Dec 2

Prime Minister of Britain, Boris Johnson announced month-lock down England back into a national lockdown for one month till December 02. People will only be allowed to leave home for "specific reasons". Official figures showed that another 21,915 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19 on October 31, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,011,660. The coronavirus-related deaths in Britain rose by 326 to 46,555, the data showed. To bring life back to normal, countries, such as Britain, China, Russia and the United States and India are racing against time to develop coronavirus vaccines.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published

Related news from verified sources

Lockdown: 'More sports face collapse without guidance' says shadow sports minister

The government is urged to issue prompt guidance on how new lockdown rules for England will affect...
BBC Sport - Published Also reported by •BBC News


What new lockdown rules could mean for City's Europa League campaign

What new lockdown rules could mean for City's Europa League campaign A month-long national lockdown has been introduced by the UK government, with Uefa having already...
Leicester Mercury - Published Also reported by •Cambridge NewsBelfast TelegraphNottingham PostWhich?The Sentinel Stoke


All the things you can and can't do under new lockdown rules

All the things you can and can't do under new lockdown rules Prime Minister Boris Johnson made the announcement last night
Hertfordshire Mercury - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphCroydon Advertiser



Tweets about this

davidclover

David Clover RT @NickPoole1: . @CILIPinfo is seeking clarification from the relevant agencies on what the new lockdown rules mean for #librarians, #info… 14 minutes ago

mrtbear

Jane Wardman RT @yorkshirelive: New national lockdown childcare rules explained - and what they mean for parents and grandparents https://t.co/D60nvftQTP 29 minutes ago

JamieGBarry

Jamie Barry @HTMISTERK @CensoredHead I read it here: https://t.co/IhHDMlBLN4 I am guessing that if an after school club is e… https://t.co/9hYCx6icLl 48 minutes ago

drdivan55

Ivan Ivanov What are the rules of the new national Covid lockdown in England? | World news | The Guardian https://t.co/acccfrHfcN 1 hour ago

leedslivenews

LeedsLive News New national lockdown childcare rules explained - and what they mean for parents and grandparents https://t.co/6pOHbtBIzE 2 hours ago

yorkshirelive

YorkshireLive New national lockdown childcare rules explained - and what they mean for parents and grandparents https://t.co/D60nvftQTP 2 hours ago

pbtfc

Potters Bar Town FC RT @Ollie_Bayliss: What a day to do a Non-League Show! We'll do our best to make sense of what the lockdown rules will mean for non-league… 2 hours ago

ccotcuk

CCOTC - Bitcoin OTC Desk Traders London England RT @YahooFinanceUK: What the new lockdown rules mean for UK businesses https://t.co/0P7HBsaxLv 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

England Poised For Second Lockdown [Video]

England Poised For Second Lockdown

(CNN) England could enter a second national lockdown in the coming days, as surging coronavirus infections across Europe trigger strict new rules and violent protests. A scientific adviser to the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Violent clashes in Barcelona after authorities introduce strict new lockdown restrictions [Video]

Violent clashes in Barcelona after authorities introduce strict new lockdown restrictions

Chanting “freedom” and “this is theft” hundreds of people have taken to the streets of Barcelona to protest against tough new coronavirus lockdown restrictions.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:15Published
Clashes between police and anti-lockdown protesters in Barcelona [Video]

Clashes between police and anti-lockdown protesters in Barcelona

Protesters opposing new lockdown rules in Spain clashed with police in Barcelona on Friday 30 October.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published