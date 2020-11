Voters react to President Trump's planned final push for support in Kenosha County

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:35s - Published 3 minutes ago

President Donald Trump will visit Kenosha Monday as part of a strategic last-minute push for voters in key battleground states.

PRESIDENT TRUMP WILL VISIT PENNSYLVANIA, NORTH CAROLINA, MICHIGAN ... AND KENOSHA WISCONSIN ... DELIVERING A "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN SPEECH RIGHT HERE AT THE KENOSHA REGIONAL AIRPORT. OUR RYAN JENKINS SPOKE WITH VOTERS THIS MORNING AHEAD OF THE PRESIDENT'S VISIT TO A SWING DISTRICT IN A SWING STATE. DOORS OPEN FOUR O'CLOCK TONIGHT ... THE SPEECH IS AT SEVEN ... BUT WE SAW SUPPORTERS HERE AS EARLY AS SIX O'CLOCK MONDAY MORNING... WAITING TO CHEER ON PRESIDENT TRUMP ON THIS FINAL DAY BEFORE ELECTION DAY. THE PRESIDENT'S VISIT ... STRATEGIC ... AS BOTH CANDIDATES MAKE A FINAL PUSH FOR VOTERS IN KEY BATTLEGROUND STATES.

PRESIDENT TRUMP'S SUPPORTERS .... CAMPING OUT AS THE SUN CAME UP MONDAY MORNING.

(David Ruiz, Trump Supporter) "We have our lawn chairs, we got blankets, we have snacks. It's a little cold right now, but we are prepared." CROWD OF REPUBLICANS .... ENTHUSASTIC AHEAD OF ELECTION DAY. "I'm pretty confident that he's going to pull it out and have a big win."

IN THE 2016 ELECTION ... PRESIDENT TRUMP FLIPPED KENOSHA COUNTY RED ... WINNING BY LESS THAN 300 VOTES.

(Jeff Havron, Voter) "I guess you go where you think you need to."

VOTERS DROPPING OFF THEIR ABSENTEE DROPBOXES IN DOWNTOWN KENOSHA ON MONDAY MORNING ... WERE MOSTLY UNIMPRESSED BY THE PRESIDENT'S LAST MINUTE VISIT. (Tracie Fry, Voter) "No it doesn't impact who I vote for" ESPECIALLY, THOSE WHO SAY THEY'RE VOTING BLUE.

(Gary Rhey, Biden Supporter) "I'm voting for Biden." RJE: "It doesn't bother you that Joe Biden's not visiting?" "It doesn't bother me at all. He was here before."

(Lee Walace, Biden Supporter) "So he's visiting? So what? It's still Trump!"

Sowhat?

REPORTING IN KENOSHA, RYAN JENKINS, TMJ4 NEWS.