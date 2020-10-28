Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cheddar Poll: Former VP Joe Biden Maintains Lead

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 03:48s - Published
Cheddar Poll: Former VP Joe Biden Maintains Lead

Cheddar Poll: Former VP Joe Biden Maintains Lead

Cheddar's Megan Pratz is breaking down our final national poll.

Findings show former VP Joe Biden continues to hold a lead over President Trump.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Joe Biden TRIPLES His Wisconsin Lead Over Trump in ABC News/Washington Post Survey

Joe Biden TRIPLES His Wisconsin Lead Over Trump in ABC News/Washington Post Survey Former Vice President Joe Biden has tripled his lead over President Donald Trump in Wisconsin since...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


Polling company that predicted Trump's 2016 victory shows him leading in the popular vote and Electoral College

(Natural News) The Democracy Institute, an Anglo-American think tank, published a poll in early...
NaturalNews.com - Published

6 Days Out: Blockbuster State Polls — Including 32 Point Lead for Biden with Michigan Seniors — and Some National Narrowing

6 Days Out: Blockbuster State Polls — Including 32 Point Lead for Biden with Michigan Seniors — and Some National Narrowing With 6 days to go until Election Day, the national averages show continued narrowing between former...
Mediaite - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Where Biden And Trump Stand The Day Before The Election [Video]

Where Biden And Trump Stand The Day Before The Election

Election Day is less that 24 hours away. Where do Pres. Donald Trump and Joe Biden stand? In the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania Joe Biden has a 7.8% lead in the Real Clear Politics (RCP)..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published
Biden's lead widens in Rust Belt, poll shows [Video]

Biden's lead widens in Rust Belt, poll shows

Democrat Joe Biden's lead over U.S. President Donald Trump has widened a little in the final days of the 2020 campaign in three critical Rust Belt states that Trump narrowly won four years ago,..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:29Published
Trump trails Biden in national poll from UMass Amherst [Video]

Trump trails Biden in national poll from UMass Amherst

A new national poll from UMass Amherst shows former Vice President Joe Biden with a 9% lead over President Donald Trump – a margin that the poll indicates Trump is unlikely to make up before Election..

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 02:00Published