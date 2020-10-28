US Presidential Polls 2020: Trump Vs Biden, who will be the next US President|Oneindia News

The most awaited elections in the entire world begins.

Election Day in the United States is officially under way.

The spotlight is on the race for the White House between President Donald Trump, who is seeking a second term, and his rival, veteran Democrat Joe Biden.

Confident Donald Trump has predicted another victory for himself while Joe Biden believe that its time for Trump to pack his bags and go home.

Early voting surged to levels never before seen in US elections – 98.7 million early votes have been cast either in person or by mail.

Trump held five rallies in four states – North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin – on the final day of campaigning on Monday.

