Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US Presidential Polls 2020: Trump Vs Biden, who will be the next US President|Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:28s - Published
US Presidential Polls 2020: Trump Vs Biden, who will be the next US President|Oneindia News

US Presidential Polls 2020: Trump Vs Biden, who will be the next US President|Oneindia News

The most awaited elections in the entire world begins.

Election Day in the United States is officially under way.

The spotlight is on the race for the White House between President Donald Trump, who is seeking a second term, and his rival, veteran Democrat Joe Biden.

Confident Donald Trump has predicted another victory for himself while Joe Biden believe that its time for Trump to pack his bags and go home.

Early voting surged to levels never before seen in US elections – 98.7 million early votes have been cast either in person or by mail.

Trump held five rallies in four states – North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin – on the final day of campaigning on Monday.

#DonaldTrump #USPolls2020 #JoeBiden


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

US Presidential Elections 2020: Trump or Biden, who will be next president? Check opinion polls

Despite the opinion polls showing Joe Biden leading in the polls, a possibility of Donald Trump...
DNA - Published Also reported by •HinduZee News


Polling company that predicted Trump's 2016 victory shows him leading in the popular vote and Electoral College

(Natural News) The Democracy Institute, an Anglo-American think tank, published a poll in early...
NaturalNews.com - Published

Trump: Joe Biden disqualified from presidency due to evidence of corruption on Hunter's laptop

(Natural News) President Donald Trump has stated that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden can...
NaturalNews.com - Published


Tweets about this

WFLA

WFLA NEWS Florida 2020 presidential election latest: Polls open for Election Day, all eyes on Pinellas County, long lines in… https://t.co/ejmPmG4RjM 5 seconds ago

jbalmert

Jessie Balmert Election Day is here, Ohio. Polls are open till 7:30 p.m. Find your polling location here: https://t.co/W3jdPdM3j5… https://t.co/5WHw0xEBTN 56 seconds ago

firstpost

Firstpost #KamalaHarris’ ancestral village in Tamil Nadu prays for her victory | Follow latest news updates on… https://t.co/z3SjpOrQ2r 1 minute ago

una__vox

Una Vox RT @voxdotcom: Where Biden and Trump stand in the final presidential election polls https://t.co/XEEOzhevXT 2 minutes ago

voxdotcom

Vox Where Biden and Trump stand in the final presidential election polls https://t.co/XEEOzhevXT 3 minutes ago

alecorrea75

Alejandro A. Correa The Day in Polls: Assessing the last polls before the election. https://t.co/wQjNAQ5KAK 4 minutes ago

USFCrowsNest

The Crow's Nest As the presidential election approaches, Joe Biden holds a national lead of 8.6 in an average of polls according to… https://t.co/jOGoFeQGXe 4 minutes ago

chenette_anna

Anna Chenette RT @NateSilver538: We've run our presidential forecast 38 times since yesterday morning and at no point have Biden's odds been lower than 8… 6 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Candidates last day of campaigning [Video]

Candidates last day of campaigning

President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are making their last stops on election day. Win or Lose, Joe Biden is expected to address the nation after the election.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:53Published
National average results 2020 [Video]

National average results 2020

The national average shows Joe Biden leading the polls at 51% and President Trump at 44%.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:18Published
Election Day 2020: Key Local Races [Video]

Election Day 2020: Key Local Races

It's Election Day, and polls are now open across the Tri-State Area. Voters will not only cast their ballots for president, but there are plenty of important local races, as well. CBS2's John Dias has..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:09Published