Istanbul Basaksehir v Manchester United: Champions League match preview

Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire rejects former captain Roy Keane’sassertion that the team lacks leadership and heart. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s menwill look to continue their perfect start to the Champions League group stageat Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday amid a poor start to the Premier League.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:29Published
Manchester United fan Jamie Wright reveals his full back tattoo recreatingMichael Browne's The Art of the Game, which features Eric Cantona in areimagining of Piero della Francesca’s 15th century painting The Resurrection.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:17Published
Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs has denied allegations ofassault after police were called to his home. Wales manager Giggs, 46, wasarrested and later bailed over an alleged row with “on-off girlfriend” KateGreville, The Sun newspaper reported.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:58Published
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists Diogo Jota’s sensational form has notgiven him a headache when it comes to breaking up his established front three.Much of the success Klopp has had, winning the Champions League and thePremier League, has been down to the way Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and RobertoFirmino have combined on the forward line. However, Firmino was dropped forthe 5-0 Champions League win against Atalanta in Bergamo to make way for thein-form Diogo Jota and the new signing seized his chance with a hat-trick.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20Published
Pep Guardiola claimed his Manchester City side would need to sharpen up infront of goal after labouring to a hard-earned 3-0 win over Olympiacos in theChampions League. Guardiola said: “We missed the..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:58Published