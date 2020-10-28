Global  
 

Istanbul Basaksehir v Manchester United: Champions League match preview

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Manchester United are preparing to take on Istanbul Basaksehir in theChampions League.

Here are all the key statistics before the match on November4.


Harry Maguire rejects Roy Keane claim that Man Utd lack leadership [Video]

Harry Maguire rejects Roy Keane claim that Man Utd lack leadership

Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire rejects former captain Roy Keane’sassertion that the team lacks leadership and heart. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s menwill look to continue their perfect start to the Champions League group stageat Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday amid a poor start to the Premier League.

Istanbul Basaksehir 0-2 Paris St-Germain: Moise Kean scores double

 On-loan Everton forward Moise Kean scores twice as Paris St-Germain recover from losing Neymar to injury to beat Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League.
Manchester United fan unveils tattoo of Eric Cantona

 United fan Jamie Wright began having the tattoo inked on his back three years ago.
Man Utd fan pays homage to Eric Cantona with tattoo [Video]

Man Utd fan pays homage to Eric Cantona with tattoo

Manchester United fan Jamie Wright reveals his full back tattoo recreatingMichael Browne's The Art of the Game, which features Eric Cantona in areimagining of Piero della Francesca’s 15th century painting The Resurrection.

Man United captain Harry Maguire dismisses Keane's criticism [Video]

Man United captain Harry Maguire dismisses Keane's criticism

Keane criticism rejected by Man United captain Harry Maguire

Football star Ryan Giggs denies girlfriend assault allegations [Video]

Football star Ryan Giggs denies girlfriend assault allegations

Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs has denied allegations ofassault after police were called to his home. Wales manager Giggs, 46, wasarrested and later bailed over an alleged row with “on-off girlfriend” KateGreville, The Sun newspaper reported.

Ronaldo returns to Juventus after Covid recovery [Video]

Ronaldo returns to Juventus after Covid recovery

Cristiano Ronaldo will make his return to the Champions League on Wednesday (November 4) after missing Juventus' opening two matches.

Jurgen Klopp: I have no ‘headaches’ over Roberto Firmino amid Diogo Jota form [Video]

Jurgen Klopp: I have no ‘headaches’ over Roberto Firmino amid Diogo Jota form

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists Diogo Jota’s sensational form has notgiven him a headache when it comes to breaking up his established front three.Much of the success Klopp has had, winning the Champions League and thePremier League, has been down to the way Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and RobertoFirmino have combined on the forward line. However, Firmino was dropped forthe 5-0 Champions League win against Atalanta in Bergamo to make way for thein-form Diogo Jota and the new signing seized his chance with a hat-trick.

No selection headache, says Klopp after Joto hat-trick

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said "good performances never give me a headache" as Diogo Jota pressed his claims for a starting place with a Champions League..
'Good performances never give me headache' - but is Jota now 'inevitable' starter for Klopp?

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said "good performances never give me a headache" as Diogo Jota pressed his claims for a starting place with a Champions League..
Manchester City 3-0 Olympiakos: Gabriel Jesus returns to seal third win in Champions League

 Gabriel Jesus marks his return from injury with a fine finish as Manchester City beat Olympiakos to maintain their 100% record in Champions League Group C.
Istanbul Basaksehir v Manchester United LIVE commentary and team news: United looking to main perfect Champions League start

Manchester United will be looking to maintain their perfect Champions League start when they make the...
Man Utd asked for Everton match to be moved ahead of Champions League game

Man Utd asked for Everton match to be moved ahead of Champions League game Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed Manchester United wanted their Premier League match at Goodison Park on...
Pobga, De Gea and Fernandes on the bench, and no start for Cavani as Manchester United boss Solskjaer rotates for Istanbul Basaksehir

European football can’t come back quick enough for Manchester United as they face Istanbul...
andrew_wall

Andrew Wall Ahead of United vs Istanbul Basaksehir this evening, why not have a read of my match preview on @TheUnitedDevils we… https://t.co/E81gNkEl5Z 21 seconds ago

JonRiley1975

JR Man United still searching for consistency as Solskjaer passes 100 games https://t.co/Cr5sDYM1bd 3 minutes ago

JonRiley1975

JR Attacked by police after Eric Cantona was sent off, greeted with 'Welcome to Hell' banners and being torn apart by… https://t.co/HoNgrMHxne 5 minutes ago

SportGrill97

Sport Grill Tonight sees #ManUtd and #Chelsea in #UCL action so don’t miss #SG97 previews; #ISBMUN - https://t.co/8vewWoe8KN… https://t.co/zXq72ajWfW 9 minutes ago

ThRd303

Erik Källström 🇿🇦🇸🇪 Today's Sport Schedule Istanbul Başakşehir Vs Manchester United (UEFA Champions League) (Matchday 3 of 6) Kick-O… https://t.co/l9CnRaSLNH 11 minutes ago

juvemex

Héctor Monroy @Karin_MUFC TODAY > UCL > ISTANBUL BASAKSEHIR VS MANCHESTER UNITED > are you ready? > GLORY GLORY MAN UNITED! 14 minutes ago

FootySuperTips

Free Super Tips 📍 Istanbul Basaksehir vs Manchester United ⏰ 5.55pm 📺 BT Sport 3 United have been flying in the #UCL, can they co… https://t.co/y8fC39cFjj 15 minutes ago

ManUtdMEN

Man United News How United should line up vs Istanbul Basaksehir tonight #mufc https://t.co/Bs2JwaWuEU 15 minutes ago


Pep Guardiola urges Manchester City to be sharper in front of goal [Video]

Pep Guardiola urges Manchester City to be sharper in front of goal

Pep Guardiola claimed his Manchester City side would need to sharpen up infront of goal after labouring to a hard-earned 3-0 win over Olympiacos in theChampions League. Guardiola said: “We missed the..

Chelsea v Rennes: Champions League match preview [Video]

Chelsea v Rennes: Champions League match preview

Chelsea are preparing to take on Rennes in the Champions League. Here are allthe key statistics before the match on November 4.

Premier League match preview: Atalanta v Liverpool [Video]

Premier League match preview: Atalanta v Liverpool

An in-depth match preview as Liverpool prepare to take on Atalanta in the UEFAChampions League.

