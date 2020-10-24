Global  
 

Melania Trump votes in Florida

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Melania Trump votes in Florida

Melania Trump votes in Florida

First lady Melania Trump has cast her vote, stopping in at a voting center inPalm Beach, Florida, close to President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.Asked why she did not vote with the Republican president last week, the firstlady told reporters on Tuesday: "It's election day so I wanted to come here tovote today on the election day."


First Lady of United States Melania Trump voted in Palm Beach County on November 03. Melania was seen without a facemask. She has supported her husband during his campaign to be re-elected for the US Presidential Elections 2020.

First lady Melania Trump votes in Florida

 First lady Melania Trump cast her ballot in Florida on Election Day, though President Trump voted a week earlier. (Nov. 3)
 
Melania Trump Votes in Person, Maskless.

 Her husband early voted days ago, but Mrs. Trump voted on Election Day at a community center about two miles north of Mar-a-Lago.
