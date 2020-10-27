McConnell 'keeping front-row seat' in Senate

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:03s
Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell won re-election on Tuesday, though his party's majority in the chamber remains imperiled as it defends 12 hotly contested seats while Democrats are on the defense in just two races.


Mitch McConnell wins reelection in Kentucky

 McConnell defeated Amy McGrath, who narrowly won the Democratic primary but still sustained a fundraising advantage over her opponent.
Mitch McConnell defeats Democrat Amy McGrath to keep his seat in the Senate

 Amy McGrath was a fundraising powerhouse whose campaign raked in around $90 million — over $30 million more than Mitch McConnell amassed.
Senate Republicans fighting to keep majority

 Senate Republicans are defending nearly half of the seats up for reelection this year, as they try to maintain control of the chamber. Senate Majority Leader..
Republicans fight Democratic challengers to keep Senate majority

 Control over the White House is not the only thing on the ballot Tuesday. Republicans hold a narrow four seat majority in the United States Senate, a majority..
Mitch McConnell Wins 7th Term as Republicans Battle to Keep Senate

 The top Senate Republican, a prime target of national Democrats, prevailed over Amy McGrath, a well-financed military veteran, as he fought to keep his perch as..
US election: Control of Senate at stake as Trump's allies face Democrats

 Control of the Senate was a razor-close proposition in today's election as Republicans fought to retain their majority against a surge of Democrats challenging..
Tight Senate races in Georgia and North Carolina

 Senate races in Georgia and North Carolina could be key to which party ends up controlling the U.S. Senate. CBSN's "Red & Blue" spoke with Nick Ochsner from WBTV..
US election results: 0130 update - 18 states called [Video]

US election results: 0130 update - 18 states called

A look at the US election results called at 0130 November 4. 18 states havebeen called so far, with no swing between democrat or republican states from2016.

Trump voter predicts landslide by divine intervention [Video]

Trump voter predicts landslide by divine intervention

A Republican voter in Palm Beach, Florida has told ITV News’ Julie Etchingham that Donald Trump will win a landslide victory in the US presidential election – citing divine intervention because God wants Trump around. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

GOP Incumbent Rep. Troy Balderson Projected To Beat Challenger Alaina Shearer [Video]

GOP Incumbent Rep. Troy Balderson Projected To Beat Challenger Alaina Shearer

GOP Rep. Troy Balderson is projected to win against Democratic challenger Alaina Shearer in Ohio's 12th Congressional District. Business Insider reports the district is located in central Ohio outside of Columbus. It is home to all of Delaware, Morrow, and Licking counties, as well as parts of Franklin, Marion, Richland, and Muskingum counties. Balderson is finishing his first full term in office after being elected in a 2018 special election.

For Democrats In Washington, a nail-biting mood and a long night ahead [Video]

For Democrats In Washington, a nail-biting mood and a long night ahead

Bernie Sanders, 298 Counts of Murder, Vision of Music

 Bernie Sanders speaks with Anderson Cooper about being the Democratic frontrunner for president; Then, still no justice for MH17 as reconstructed plane shows..
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell keeps Kentucky seat

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has won a seventh term in Kentucky. The 78-year-old...
Who is Mitch McConnell? 4 things to know about the Senate majority leader from Kentucky

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, one of the country’s most prominent lawmakers,...
Republicans fight Democratic challengers to keep Senate majority

Control over the White House is not the only thing on the ballot Tuesday. Republicans hold a narrow...
