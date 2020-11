Kamala Harris's uncle speaks up on 'what will happen if Trump wins', listen|Oneindia News

Uncle of Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris, G Balachandran said that if Donald Trump wins again, then only God can help America.

He said that US is currently in a critical situation today.

He went on to say 'God help America if Trump wins for four years more'.G Balachandran also expressed importance of Florida state for Donald Trump in US elections 2020 #KamalaHarris #DonaldTrump #JoeBiden