Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell defeats challenger Amy McGrath
Republican Senator Mitch McConnell will retain his seat after defeating Democratic challenger Amy McGrath on Tuesday.
McConnell Cruises To Re-ElectionThe Kentucky senate race is in one of the most-watched races in the country.
On one side is Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader.
The other side is Amy McGrath, a former Marine fighter..
Incumbent Mass. Democrat Ed Markey Defeats Kevin O'Connor In U.S. Senate RaceIncumbent Ed Markey will be returning to the U.S. Senate for another term after defeating Republican challenger Kevin O’Connor on Election Day. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.
Lindsey Graham Holds Senate SeatSen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has been elected to serve a fourth term in the United States Senate. The South Carolina Republican defeated Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison, who shattered fundraising..