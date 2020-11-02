Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell defeats challenger Amy McGrath

Global  
 

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Republican Senator Mitch McConnell will retain his seat after defeating Democratic challenger Amy McGrath on Tuesday.


