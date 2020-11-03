Global  
 

Lady Gaga's dad voices support for Donald Trump after POTUS slams singer

Lady Gaga's dad voices support for Donald Trump after POTUS slams singer

Lady Gaga's dad voices support for Donald Trump after POTUS slams singer

Lady Gaga‘s father, Joe Germanotta, has lent his support to Donald Trump in the U.S. election, after the President publicly slammed his daughter.


