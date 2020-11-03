|
|
|
Lady Gaga's dad voices support for Donald Trump after POTUS slams singer
Lady Gaga's dad voices support for Donald Trump after POTUS slams singer
Lady Gaga‘s father, Joe Germanotta, has lent his support to Donald Trump in the U.S. election, after the President publicly slammed his daughter.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Lady Gaga‘s father, Joe Germanotta, doesn’t seem bothered by the President’s words about his...
Just Jared - Published
|
Lady Gaga wears a denim outfit while speaking out on stage at Joe Biden‘s pre-election rally on...
Just Jared - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|