Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Calls For Recount In Wisconsin, Vote Counting In Battleground States To Stop

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:09s - Published
President Calls For Recount In Wisconsin, Vote Counting In Battleground States To Stop

President Calls For Recount In Wisconsin, Vote Counting In Battleground States To Stop

Skyler Henry reports on vote counting in battleground states likely to continue for days (11-4-2020)


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Reb81373177

Reb RT @alexsalvinews: Trump campaign calls for recount in WI: "There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which… 32 seconds ago

smithj72601

[email protected] WELL WELL WELL,FOX NEWS JUST CALLED JOE BIDEN TO WIN WISCONSIN BY 1%,I CERTAINLY HOPE PRESIDENT TRUMP CALLS FOR A… https://t.co/vK4mnWbqre 21 minutes ago

kubrick97

Brian Andrews Trump calls for a recount of Wisconsin, as they also give Wisconsin to Biden. Biden is that much closer to winni… https://t.co/0bt0eDVovX 22 minutes ago

RobMax4

Robert Maxwell US election live updates: Biden takes state of Wisconsin as Trump campaign calls for recount https://t.co/5daDwN5T37 27 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Campaign Kicks Off Recount Demand Spree [Video]

Trump Campaign Kicks Off Recount Demand Spree

The campaign to re-elect President Donald Trump has decided to badger the Badger State for a recount. Business Insider reports the Trump campaign is demanding a recount in Wisconsin, which has ten..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:34Published
WI gov: Trump has 'right' to recount [Video]

WI gov: Trump has 'right' to recount

"If the Trump campaign wants to have a recall, they'll have a recall," Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers told reporters during a news conference on Wednesday after CNN had projected Democratic Presidential..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:19Published
'We will immediately' seek a recount in Wisconsin, Trump campaign says [Video]

'We will immediately' seek a recount in Wisconsin, Trump campaign says

Shortly before the noon hour, President Donald Trump's campaign manager Bill Stepien issued a statement saying the campaign planned on requesting a recount in Wisconsin immediately.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:21Published