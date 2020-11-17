President Trump calls for recount in Wisconsin
Recounts in Wisconsin's two largest democratic counties will begin tomorrow.
It's in response to a filing from President Trump alleging that Milwaukee and Dane counties were sites of the 'worst irregularities.'
IT'S IN RESPONSE TO A FILINGFROM PRESIDENT TRUMP ALLEGINGTHAT MILWAUKEE AND DANECOUNTIES WERE SITES OF THEQUOTE "WORST IRREGULARITIES."PRESIDENT-ELECT JOE BIDENRECEIVED MORE THAN 577-THOUSANDVOTES BETWEEN THE TWOCOUNTIES...COMPARED TO TRUMP'S213-THOUSAND.THERE HAS BEEN NO EVIDENCE OFILLEGAL COUNTING IN EITHERCOUNTY.THE RECOUNTS MUST BE DONE BYDECEMBER FIRST.
