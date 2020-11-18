Two counties in Wisconsin get ready for recount
Two counties are getting ready for a recount after President Trump requested the recount.
Trump pays $3 million for recount of 2 Wisconsin countiesPresident Donald Trump filed Wednesday for a recount of Wisconsin's two most Democratic counties.
