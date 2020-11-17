Trump pays $3 million for recount of 2 Wisconsin counties
President Donald Trump filed Wednesday for a recount of Wisconsin's two most Democratic counties.
Georgia Hand Count of Votes Affirms Biden’s Victory Over TrumpGeorgia Hand Count of Votes Affirms Biden’s Victory Over Trump.
Georgia recounted nearly 5 million votes as part of an audit required by a new state law.
The state is expected to
certify the..
