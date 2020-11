But counting beginning on Monday is one reason Nebraska was set apart from other states on speed of results



Related videos from verified sources Philadelphia elections official: We're still counting



Philadelphia's top election official says in-person ballots are still beingcounted and the reporting has been delayed. The announcement comes aspresident Donald Trump called for a halting of counting,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20 Published 14 hours ago Beaver County Elections Officials Say Turnout Was Especially High This Year



With a few hours to go until the polls closed, Beaver County is reporting a high voter turnout; KDKA's Shelby Cassesse reports. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:45 Published 1 day ago 'Keep Your Eye On Florida Tonight,' Goucher College Expert Says



Dr. Mileah Kromer from Goucher College talks about early turnout indications and why Americans should watch Florida closely on Election Night. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 01:43 Published 1 day ago