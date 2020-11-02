Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Judge dismisses Trump campaign lawsuit over Michigan votes

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:20s - Published
Judge dismisses Trump campaign lawsuit over Michigan votes

Judge dismisses Trump campaign lawsuit over Michigan votes

A Michigan judge has dismissed a Trump campaign lawsuit that was filed in an attempt to stop vote counting in our state.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Michigan judge dismisses Trump campaign lawsuit over access to ballots

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden pushed closer to the 270 electoral college votes needed...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •UpworthyNewsmaxMediaiteDaily CallerCBS NewsFOXNews.comFXstreet.com


Trump Campaign Is Suing to Pause Vote Count in Michigan Amid Election

Donald Trump‘s campaign announced on Wednesday (November 4) that they filed a lawsuit in Michigan...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •UpworthyNewsmax


Nevada Judge Blocks Republican Lawsuit That Sought To Halt Mail-In Ballot Count

The Nevada Republican Party and Trump campaign alleged they could not observe the counting process...
NPR - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Trump campaign launches another lawsuit against Nevada [Video]

Trump campaign launches another lawsuit against Nevada

Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt joined the Trump campaign on Thursday to announce they were suing to stop "improper" votes in Nevada. 13 Action News Reporter Kelsey McFarland has more on..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:03Published
Trump campaign intends to file lawsuit in Nevada [Video]

Trump campaign intends to file lawsuit in Nevada

President Donald Trump is escalating his efforts to sow doubt about theoutcome of the presidential race. Trump's campaign engaged in a flurry oflegal activity to try to improve the Republican..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published
Trump campaign sues Michigan [Video]

Trump campaign sues Michigan

The Trump campaign files lawsuit against Michigan. A court hearing is expected today.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:20Published