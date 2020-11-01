High School Volleyball: Bishop Dwenger prepping for first state finals

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 5 minutes ago

The Bishop Dwenger volleyball team is getting ready for their first appearance in the state finals.

Switching gears to the volleyball court...if there's one word to describe fall sports at bishop dwenger this fall..

I think dominant would suffice...the football team is 9-1... the girls soccer team just won state... and now the volleyball team is getting their shot at a state crown as well...after topping new prairie in semi state last weekend, the saints are off to the state finals for the first time in school history...and the saints are rolling too... they're 32-2... and they've dropped just one set in over a month...and now they'll face a 23-11 brebeuf squad for the 3a crown on saturday... 3 again..

It's dwenger versus brebeuf for the 3a state championship on saturday..that's at muncie's john e.

Worthen arena... game set to begin at 4-30 p-m... petar and i will be there and will bring you