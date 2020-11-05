Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: US records more than 1,20,000 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:26s - Published
Coronavirus: US records more than 1,20,000 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours | Oneindia News

Coronavirus: US records more than 1,20,000 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours | Oneindia News

The Supreme Court has said that a person belonging to an upper caste can't be deprived of exercising their legal rights just because their opponent happens to be a member of the SC/ST community.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat warned today that a larger conflict with China cannot be ruled out amid border confrontations and unprovoked military actions.

In a much-awaited feature, WhatsApp has finally rolled out its UPI payment services for iPhone and WhatsApp for Android users in India.

As the nail biting US Election results continue to keep everyone nervous, US Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden nears Victory- moving closer to securing the 270 votes.

#USElectionResults2020 #JoeBiden #DonaldTrump


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 cases in India cross 84-lakh mark [Video]

COVID-19 cases in India cross 84-lakh mark

With spike of 47,638 new cases and 670 deaths reported in last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally reached 84,11,724 on November 06. Currently, there are 5,20,773 lakh active cases in the country while,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:17Published
Doctors Seeing More COVID-19 Cases In Children [Video]

Doctors Seeing More COVID-19 Cases In Children

The U.S. set another daily record for cases on Thursday.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:07Published
WBZ Evening News Update For November 5 [Video]

WBZ Evening News Update For November 5

New surveillance video shows a crash between a fire truck and an officer's car; More than 1,700 new coronavirus cases in Mass; State Police will be positioned at casinos to help them close safely for..

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:03Published