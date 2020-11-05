Coronavirus: US records more than 1,20,000 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours | Oneindia News

The Supreme Court has said that a person belonging to an upper caste can't be deprived of exercising their legal rights just because their opponent happens to be a member of the SC/ST community.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat warned today that a larger conflict with China cannot be ruled out amid border confrontations and unprovoked military actions.

In a much-awaited feature, WhatsApp has finally rolled out its UPI payment services for iPhone and WhatsApp for Android users in India.

As the nail biting US Election results continue to keep everyone nervous, US Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden nears Victory- moving closer to securing the 270 votes.

