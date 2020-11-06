Grissom set to take on Thompson in first playoff game since 2004

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 4 minutes ago

New at 5 - across the state tonight -- high school football playoffs are kicking off and one local team is getting ready for it's first postseason action in over a decade.

Grissom high school is set to faceoff against the thompson warriors on friday night.

The game will be grissom's first playoff appearance since 2004.

It comes against the top-ranked team in the state.with their fi since 2002 - head coach chip english says the tigers are ready to put up a fight.

Chip english -- grissom head coach we know what they're gonna do on offense, we know what they're gonna do on defense and it's a matter of going out and performing and we understand that and we're excited about the challenge."

Jemison high school -- another huntsville city school -- will also be in action tomorrow night as they take on pleasant grove.

Both games are on the road and start at