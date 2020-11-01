Lockdown 2.0 begins in England
Tough restrictions come into force across England as the country begins asecond lockdown set to last until December 2.
Not-so rush hour: Lockdown London turns into a ghost townLondon became a ghost town during its normally notorious rush hour, on the first day of England's lockdown on Thursday (November 5).
Protesters detained during Million Mask MarchPolice and protesters clash at London's annual Million Mask March. The protestcomes as England enters its first day in a second lockdown.
Public warned to stick to lockdown rulesThe government has urged the public to abide to the lockdown rules as England begins its month-long national lockdown.