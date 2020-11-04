Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Claims in Georgia and Michigan Are Dismissed by Judges

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Trump Claims in Georgia and Michigan Are Dismissed by Judges

Trump Claims in Georgia and Michigan Are Dismissed by Judges

Trump Claims in Georgia and Michigan, Are Dismissed by Judges.

On Thursday, judges in both states dismissed lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign.

The Associated Press called the race in Michigan for former Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday.

The race in Georgia continues to be too tight to call for either candidate.

President Donald Trump has maintained a lead in the battleground state.

But it has continued to diminish as the remaining votes are from districts in Atlanta considered to be Democratic strongholds.

The Trump campaign did win a ruling in Pennsylvania that will allow campaign observers closer access to ballot counting.

Due to the significant increase in mail-in ballots this year, vote counting in some states is expected to continue until at least Friday


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

With counting winding down, Trump lawsuits dismissed in Georgia and Michigan

Judges in Georgia and Michigan quickly dismissed Trump campaign lawsuits Thursday, undercutting a...
Denver Post - Published

Votes Still Left To Count, GOP Likely Keeps Senate Hold

Votes Still Left To Count, GOP Likely Keeps Senate Hold Watch VideoThe 2020 presidential race isn't over yet.  Despite President Trump's claims to...
Newsy - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Biden Edges Ahead of Trump in Pennsylvania and Georgia [Video]

Biden Edges Ahead of Trump in Pennsylvania and Georgia

Biden Edges Ahead of Trump in Pennsylvania and Georgia . According to CBS News, as of Friday morning, Biden was leading Trump in Pennsylvania 49.4%-49.3% with 95% of the votes counted. According to..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:16Published
Trump Campaign Says It Filed Suit in Michigan to Stop Ballot Counting [Video]

Trump Campaign Says It Filed Suit in Michigan to Stop Ballot Counting

Trump Campaign Says It Filed Suit in Michigan to Stop Ballot Counting. The announcement was made on Wednesday. President Trump’s campaign has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:16Published
Trump Falsely Declares He Prevailed as Election Winner [Video]

Trump Falsely Declares He Prevailed as Election Winner

Trump Falsely Declares He Prevailed, as Election Winner. President Donald Trump made the claim in public remarks at the White House around 2 a.m. ET. Frankly, we did win this election, President..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:50Published