Trump Claims in Georgia and Michigan Are Dismissed by Judges

On Thursday, judges in both states dismissed lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign.

The Associated Press called the race in Michigan for former Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday.

The race in Georgia continues to be too tight to call for either candidate.

President Donald Trump has maintained a lead in the battleground state.

But it has continued to diminish as the remaining votes are from districts in Atlanta considered to be Democratic strongholds.

The Trump campaign did win a ruling in Pennsylvania that will allow campaign observers closer access to ballot counting.

Due to the significant increase in mail-in ballots this year, vote counting in some states is expected to continue until at least Friday