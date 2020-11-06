Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mitch McConnell Tries To Soothe World: 'Every Four Years, We've Moved On'

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Mitch McConnell Tries To Soothe World: 'Every Four Years, We've Moved On'

Mitch McConnell Tries To Soothe World: 'Every Four Years, We've Moved On'

Decision Desk HQ has called Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election, and says Biden is preparing to be the country's 46th president.

Until October, US President Donald Trump had still refused to commit to transferring power peacefully, should Joe Biden be named president-elect.

Eventually, though, Trump backed down, saying he didn't want a transfer because he wanted to win.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sen. Mitch McConnell calls for every vote to be counted, ignoring Trump's claims [Video]

Sen. Mitch McConnell calls for every vote to be counted, ignoring Trump's claims

Sen. Mitch McConnell calls for every vote to be counted, ignoring Trump's claims

Credit: nypost     Duration: 02:10Published
Mitch McConnell Wins Senate Reelection in Kentucky [Video]

Mitch McConnell Wins Senate Reelection in Kentucky

Mitch McConnell Wins Senate Reelection, in Kentucky. The race between Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell . and Democratic candidate Amy McGrath . was called a win for McConnell by the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:51Published
McConnell, Pelosi spar over stimulus size [Video]

McConnell, Pelosi spar over stimulus size

[NFA] U.S. Senate Majority Mitch McConnell said on Friday that October's drop in the nation's employment rate showed that Congress should enact a smaller coronavirus stimulus package, but House..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:54Published