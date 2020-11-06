Mitch McConnell Tries To Soothe World: 'Every Four Years, We've Moved On'

Decision Desk HQ has called Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election, and says Biden is preparing to be the country's 46th president.

Until October, US President Donald Trump had still refused to commit to transferring power peacefully, should Joe Biden be named president-elect.

Eventually, though, Trump backed down, saying he didn't want a transfer because he wanted to win.