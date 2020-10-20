Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine candidate is 90% effective

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and biotech firm BioNTech have said theircoronavirus vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing Covid-19 amongthose without evidence of prior infection. The results are based on the firstinterim analysis of Phase 3 of the study, and evaluated 94 confirmed cases ofCovid-19 in trial participants.
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has welcomed news of a coronavirus vaccine breakthrough. A vaccine being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech has been found to be 90% effective in preventing people from getting the virus. "This is news that should give us all some tentative hope today", Ms Sturgeon said at
the start of Scotland's daily Covid-19 briefing.
Pfizer is optimistic about delivering vaccine in 2020.
