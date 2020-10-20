Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine candidate is 90% effective

Global  
 

Video Credit: ABC Action News
Pfizer announced Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate has been 90% effective.

Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine ‘90% effective in preventing the disease’

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and biotech firm BioNTech have said theircoronavirus vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing Covid-19 amongthose without evidence of prior infection. The results are based on the firstinterim analysis of Phase 3 of the study, and evaluated 94 confirmed cases ofCovid-19 in trial participants.

Nicola Sturgeon welcomes vaccine breakthrough [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon welcomes vaccine breakthrough

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has welcomed news of a coronavirus vaccine breakthrough. A vaccine being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech has been found to be 90% effective in preventing people from getting the virus. "This is news that should give us all some tentative hope today", Ms Sturgeon said at the start of Scotland's daily Covid-19 briefing. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Pfizer's COVID vaccine candidate shown to be 90% effective in early findings

 Pfizer is the first drug company to release data from a large, Phase 3 trial, designed to show both effectiveness and safety.
Pfizer says trials show its COVID vaccine "more than 90% effective"

 "We are a significant step closer to providing people around the world with a much-needed breakthrough to help bring an end to this global health crisis," Pfizer..
Pfizer vaccine found 90% effective against COVID-19

Taking a big jump towards delivering an effective vaccine to fight the pandemic, US-based...
Dow futures soar 1,500 points after Pfizer, BioNTech say coronavirus vaccine candidate 90% effective

U.S. stock-index futures on Monday were soaring after Germany-based BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc. said...
Trump celebrates Pfizer announcing a successful COVID-19 vaccine, days after he lost the US election

Pfizer announced that its vaccine had succeeded in the final stage of clinical trials and was more...
EJ Espresso: Pfizer optimistic about delivering vaccine in 2020; SRK on Mannat [Video]

EJ Espresso: Pfizer optimistic about delivering vaccine in 2020; SRK on Mannat

Bihar votes in first phase, amid Covid guidelines. Record recoveries in Bengal amid fear of 'tsunami' of Covid cases. Pfizer is optimistic about delivering vaccine in 2020. And Here's how SRK replied..

'One Or Two' COVID-19 Vaccines May Be Available By December [Video]

'One Or Two' COVID-19 Vaccines May Be Available By December

US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Wednesday that he expects COVID-19 vaccines to be ready soon. According to CNN, Azar said he anticipates "one or two safe and effective"..

Moderna's CEO Says Experimental COVID-19 Vaccine Might Get Approved In December [Video]

Moderna's CEO Says Experimental COVID-19 Vaccine Might Get Approved In December

Moderna's timetable isn't far off from Pfizer's, which said last week it expects to seek authorization of emergency use of its vaccine by late November.

