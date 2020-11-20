Global  
 

How AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Compares To Moderna, Pfizer

AstraZeneca said that late-stage trials show its COVID-19 vaccine is up to 90-percent effective.

Dr. Mallika Marshall reports.


Oxford and AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine is considerably cheaper and easier to distribute than either Pfizer's or Moderna's. Here's why.

Oxford University and AstraZeneca's vaccine is being sold at between $3 and $5 a dose — a fraction...
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine showing effectiveness in older adults

Progress is quickly being made in the race for a coronavirus vaccine. AstraZeneca says the vaccine it...
AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine prevents 70% of covid cases, study shows

AstraZeneca said its vaccine could be around 90 per cent effective under one dosing regimen.
AstraZeneca says its vaccine is effective and may prevent the transmission of the coronavirus. CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

AstraZeneca, 3rd Major COVID-19 Vaccine, Shown to Be Effective and Cheaper. On Monday, the drugmaker announced the "exciting results" based on an analysis of trials in the U.K. and Brazil. Because..

On Monday, US stocks rose. AstraZeneca said its COVID-19 vaccine candidate demonstrated an average efficacy rate of 70%. This is the third COVID-19 vaccine said to have surpassed the Food and Drug..

