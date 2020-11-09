Global  
 

Pfizer Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Is 90% Effective in Early Analysis

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories
The drug company made the announcement on Monday.

Today is a great day for science and humanity, Albert Bourla, Pfizer's chairman and chief executive, via statement.

We are reaching this critical milestone in our vaccine development program at a time when the world needs it most... , Albert Bourla, Pfizer's chairman and chief executive, via statement.

... with infection rates setting new records, hospitals nearing over-capacity and economies struggling to reopen, Albert Bourla, Pfizer's chairman and chief executive, via statement.

According to NBC News, President-elect Joe Biden said he learned of the development on Sunday night.

Though he was happy to hear about the progress, Biden said it's "important to understand that the end of the battle against Covid-19 is still months away.".

Today's news does not change this urgent reality.

Americans will have to rely on masking, distancing, contact tracing, hand washing, and other measures to keep themselves safe well into next year, President-elect Joe Biden, via statement.

Pfizer added that it will wait to have two months worth of safety data before applying for emergency use authorization with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Based on current projections, Pfizer expects to produce up to 50 million global vaccine doses in 2020 and up to 1.3 billion doses in 2021


