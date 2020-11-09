Midmorning With Aundrea - November 9, 2020 (Part 3)

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 5 minutes ago

We take a look at the Richardson family, who is fighting to keep their family together while a loved one serves a 60-year prison sentence for armed robbery.

About two- point- three million people are incarcerated in the u-s.

29,000 of those are here in mississippi.

The documentary "time" -- out n from amazon studios -- focuses on the richardson family.

It chronicles matriarch áfox richá and her fight to keep her family together, while her husband serves a 60- year prison sentence for armed robbery.

Jericka duncan shows us their push for second chances.

Fox rich // wife of robert richardson old home video they were a young couple in love&high school sweethearts, who after ten years together, said, i do.

Sibil richardson, who goes by "fox rich and her husband robert had big dreams. "rob and i had dream to open shreveport's first hip-hop clothing store."

Afraid of failure and desperate for cash, they robbed a credit union in 1997.

"we had entered into a world that we would never forget."

The documentary, "time" explores that world... showing the emotional impact incarceration can have on families.

B ...showing the emotional impact incarceration can have on families.

I'm gonna be smilin when you come home with the help of old home videos we see the richardson family grow... as fox rich endlessly calls for a second chance... the richardson family is awaiting on a ruling.

Determined to free her husband&&all in the name of keeping the couple's family and their 6 sons, together.

They have absolutely no idea what it means to have a father in the house, what fathers even do."

Garrett: we see her trying to maneuver the bureaucracy of the system.

Director garrett bradley.

Duncan: what do you want people to see when they watch this documentary?

Garrett: /// that people really start to question this, the role of forgiveness in our society as a way to move forward.

Jericka duncan: 00:14:07 can you take me back-- to 1997?

Rob richardson: 00:15:44 the thinking in-- in a word would have to be desperation.

And-- when people find themselves desperate-- they do some of the craziest-- craziest of things.

Robert was armed the day of the robbery.

He never fired any shots.

In 1999 he was initially sentenced to 60 years in prison, without parole.

Fox rich - who drove her husband and nephew to the bank, served 3 and a half years behind bars.

Jericka duncan 00:25:48: what do you say to those people who will look at this story and go, well, they, you know, robbed a credit union?

// you commit a crime; you serve the time.

Fox richardson 00:26:39: i would just like for them to experience a day of incarceration in america and what it looks like.

Fox richardson: 00:04:15 ///we all make mistakes and come short.

Maybe we, at one point in our lives, did-- a bad thing.

But that doesn't mean that we're bad people.

Jericka duncan: 00:22:05 what do you think needs to change within the criminal justice system?

Fox: "most states have clemency available through their governors. All we need is our governors to pick up the pen every year and find 1% of their population who deserves to go home."

And home finally came.

In 2018 louisiana governor john bel edwards granted robert richardson clemency.

Time was lost, but this couple's love for one another, never left.

Jericka 00:05:46 ///it really feels like a love story?

Do you see it that way?

Rob richardson: 00:06:18 very much so.

// 00:07:10 ///i believe that-- love has gotten us through as a people, has gotten us through-- a smorgasbord of-- difficult times.

And-- mass incarceration is no different.

Fox richardson: "at the end of the day, Miss Duncan, love is the most divine chemical in the universe and it dissolves everything that is not of itself."

Suggested outcue: the richardsons' six children range from 14 to 27 years old.

Suggested outcue: the richardsons' six children range from 14 to 27 years old. They started a non-profit focused on reducing the

Suggested outcue: the richardsons' six children range